‘DWTS’ host makes a bold request to Will Smith on live TV and we’re all for it: ‘I'm asking you...’

Host Alfonso Ribeiro’s wish list for ‘DWTS’ casting is ambitious, but we doubt he’ll get what he wants

‘Dancing with the Stars’ host Alfonso Ribeiro shares his exciting guest list of celebrities who should join the cast for season 34. Speaking to ‘Good Morning America’, Ribeiro teased some “big” names he would heartily welcome to star in the dance reality show. His former ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ co-star Will Smith was the first celeb on his list. For the unversed, the duo has reportedly maintained their rapport since the NBC show ended nearly 30 years ago.

On Tuesday, May 13, Ribeiro looked straight at the camera and invited the Oscar-winner to join the show. “So, Will Smith, Will Smith, I’m asking you to come jiggy with it,” he said. Although having Smith participate in the show would be “pretty cool,” Ribeiro admitted that it's unlikely to happen. “I don’t think he’s going to say yes. I don’t think [so],” he added. The host acknowledged that since the show will complete 20 years, it should “start big.”

The next celebrity that he mentioned was Jennifer Love Hewitt, revealing that the '90s TV star has been a huge fan of 'DWTS'. Love Hewitt stars in ABC’s drama series '911', so she often comes and watches the dance reality show, said Ribeiro. “So that would be someone that I think would be really fun to have on this season,” he added. 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air' alum believes that having Love Hewitt’s stardom and big personality would make the show so much more fun.

Additionally, he would also love to see former NFL player and 'Good Morning America' host Michael Strahan join the show. However, the latter showed resistance to the suggestion. He told Ribeiro that any athlete who’s ever been on the dance show called it the “hardest thing” they’d ever done. “If it was harder than football was for me, I cannot fathom it at this point in my life,” the 'GMA' host added.

Ribeiro has an ambitious celeb guest list for 'Dancing with the Stars', but fans will have to wait a little longer for the official cast of season 34. The show is expected to premiere sometime in September, so the confirmed cast will be announced weeks before the season’s release. However, in April, PEOPLE announced that Robert Irwin, a 21-year-old wildlife conservationist, is set to be one of the 'DWTS' contestants. His sister, Bindi Irwin, joined the show on its 21st season and took the trophy home. Robert’s participation was confirmed at Disney Entertainment Television’s Get Real Event.

The young zookeeper addressed the crowd and expressed his excitement over joining the show. “I cannot tell you what a privilege, what an honor it is to be joining this season,” he said. He admitted to having dreamt about being a part of the show and is ecstatic that it has finally turned into reality. He gushed about being overwhelmed before enthusiastically saying, “Let’s do this!” to the crowd. Dancer and choreographer Derek Hough, who was Bindi’s partner on the show, told PEOPLE that Robert would live up to his sister’s legacy. “To see the man that he's become in 10 years is pretty amazing. We're really lucky to have him,” he added.