Chandler Kinney delivers poignant reflection on her 'DWTS' journey after heartbreaking finale loss

Chandler Kinney finished third in the 'Dancing With The Stars' finale

After facing a heartbreaking loss in the 'Dancing With The Stars' finale, finishing third, Chandler Kinney is opening up about her journey on the ABC dance competition. On Tuesday, December 3, the 24-year-old singer from Sacramento shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, expressing her gratitude and reflecting on her time on the show. She began her post with, "I’m honestly just now beginning to process these last few months and WOW, what a whirlwind it’s been!!" She shared her appreciation for "the friends made, lessons learned, challenges faced, and memories that I’ll carry forever."

Chandler also credited her dance partner, Brandon Armstrong, for his unwavering support. "Thank you for taking the time to get to know & understand me, and allowing me to do the same with you," she wrote. Reflecting on their performances, she added, "I’m so proud of what we did out there, and I hope you are too. You worked TIRELESSLY (sometimes to a concerning level, HA) on these dances, and I truly was honored to have been the one to bring them to life alongside you."

She praised his dedication, noting that she was "forever inspired by your drive, dedication, and fortitude," and expressed excitement for his future endeavors. Chandler concluded her message by thanking producers Deena Katz and Conrad Green for giving her the "opportunity of a lifetime—a literal dream come true!" She also extended her gratitude to the fans, saying, "I love each and every one of you dearly. And lastly, thank you to everyone who supported us in our journey."

Joey Graziadei calls Chandler Kinney 'unbelievable'

One of the first to comment on Chandler's post was her 'DWTS' fellow performer, Joey Graziadei, who took home the glittering title this season. He wrote, "So proud of you Chan!! You were unbelievable and an inspiration to watch." Throughout their journey on the show, Joey and Chandler developed a close bond and consistently supported each other.

'DWTS' Season 33 star Brandon Armstrong and his partner Chandler Kinney were placed third(X/@chandlerlkinney)

Chandler Kinney 'relieved' 'DWTS’ is over

During an interview with Us Weekly after finishing third, with Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten placing second, Chandler reflected on her journey. “I’m relieved,” she told Us Weekly about her showstopping freestyle routine following Tuesday’s live broadcast on ABC.

She said, “Relieved because I did exactly what I wanted to do. It was a celebration of everyone [who’s] come before us to allow us to be in this space, to have this conversation, to dance for people. And so that was much more than anything. It transcends the competition for me.” Her partner, Brandon, shared similar sentiments, saying, “It’s a win for me to be here. I think our freestyle was more important than our placing.”

Chandler Kinney says she's "relieved" now that 'DWTS' is over (@dancingwiththestars/Facebook)

Chandler Kinney reveals being "frustrated" with Carrie Ann Inaba's ‘DWTS’ feedback

For Halloween Nightmares Night, Chandler and Brandon performed a Viennese waltz to the iconic Pretty Little Liars theme song, 'Secret' by Denmark + Winter. Despite delivering a stellar performance, the duo failed to win over Carrie Ann Inaba, receiving a 9 from her, while Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli awarded them 10s.

Chandler addressed Carrie Ann's critiques during a post-show interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying, "The judges do push me really, really hard because they have high expectations. I understand, and I take the criticism. But tonight, it was probably showing a bit—I was getting a little frustrated because I wanted to know what to do. Otherwise, when I get to rehearsal, I'm a little lost."