’90s star you grew up crushing on just joined ‘DWTS’ — and revealed the hilarious way she hid the news

Ahead of its Tuesday, September 16, debut, 'Dancing with the Stars' makers stunned fans after releasing the celebrity lineup for Season 34 on 'Good Morning America.' The fans of the show, who were eagerly waiting for the big revelation, are already rooting for their favorites. While Season 34 enjoys a diverse lineup from various fields, fans are beaming with joy after one of their predictions came true. Turns out a 1990s star is also set to shake their leg in 'DWTS' Season 34.

Danielle Fishel

The star in discussion is Danielle Fishel, who is best remembered for her acting in 'Boys Meets World.' The beauty is revealed to be paired with dance pro Pasha Pashkov. During a chat with Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith, Fishel admitted she had been invited before, saying, "Yes, they have asked me before but there was always something, like a schedule-wise or in my personal life, that just didn't feel perfectly right about it and I'm a big believer in divine timing, so when they asked me this year, I just knew this was it. This is the moment. Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, I want to do it."

Pashkov also praised Fishel's dedication in rehearsals, as he said, "She comes in, she's open, she is ready to learn, she's committed, focused, and trying hard, and I think one of the key things is she said, 'I trust you, take it away,'" while adding, "I'm like, 'All right, if you trust me, then I'm willing to give you everything I've got to offer.'" When asked if she sees anyone as her competition, Fishel explained, "No."

She continued, "Because there are so many things that go into it other than just, like, dance experience or competitive nature or partnership, there are so many factors you can't control and having been on 'Boy Meets World' with a cast that had a chemistry we could never have duplicated if we tried, it's like lightning in a bottle. Whoever wins the mirrorball, it's because they have lightning in a bottle. You can't...you can't predict it just from afar so it's anybody's mirrorball." Fishel also revealed her excitement about dancing to Sabrina Carpenter's music, saying, "She was one of the first people I told." Fishel continued, "One of the first things I told Pasha is, like, 'Listen, I'm a giant Sabrina Carpenter fan.' The second we're able to do a Sabrina song, I mean, I'm going to do all of them."

Notably, on her podcast, 'Pod Meets World,' for a solo session, Fishel revealed how she kept her 'DWTS' participation hidden from the prying eyes of paparazzi. She revealed, "When we show up to rehearsals, there have been a lot of paparazzi outside. The show draws a lot of attention, and everyone's been trying to figure out who's on the show and who's partnered with whom, so they ask us to come disguised," as per Parade. While production gave the cast face shields, Fishel admitted she added her own twist, saying, "I showed up every day in a different character mask. The first day I wore a Hulk mask, and the second day I wore an Iron Man mask."