The 1994 romantic comedy 'I Love Trouble' is less famous for its on-screen cinematic performance than for the notorious clash between its stars, Nick Nolte and Julia Roberts. Roberts made waves during production when she publicly admitted the two didn’t get along well on the set. As per the reports, Nolte's macho attitude turned Roberts off. Nolte, who was annoyed by her demeanor, purposefully agitated her more. This animosity prompted Roberts to deem her co-star as "completely disgusting."

Despite his charm, she opined that Nolte had a habit of pushing people away. As reported by Fandom Wire, she said, "From the moment I met him we sort of gave each other a hard time, and naturally, we get on each other’s nerves. [While he can be] completely charming and very nice, he’s also completely disgusting. He’s going to hate me for saying this, but he seems to go out of his way to repel people. He’s a kick." Nolte also didn’t shy away from admitting to their on-set clashes. He also confessed that much of the tension was because of him. At the time, Roberts was newly married to Lyle Lovett, and Nolte suggested that his attitude toward her fresh marriage played a key role in sparking their conflict.

During an interview, he said, "It was absurd what we went through. It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers. Julia got married at the beginning of that film and it was one of those things where I just approached it all wrong." However, Nolte also fired back at the 'Pretty Woman' actress, pointing out that labeling someone as 'disgusting' wasn’t exactly a kind thing to do. "But she’s not a nice person. Everyone knows that," Nolte remarked about Roberts. Despite their troublesome history, Nolte maintains that he and Roberts have no enduring hatred, as reported by Fox News.

Almost three decades after the release of 'I Love Trouble', Nolte revealed that he and Roberts haven’t exchanged a word since wrapping up the film. While 'I Love Trouble' didn't do much for him as an actor, Nolte's performance in the Marvel and 'Star Wars' franchises brought him great success. He gave a chilling portrayal of Bruce Banner's deeply troubled father David in 'The Incredible Hulk.' Later, in 2019, Nolte made his 'Star Wars' debut as the voice of Kuiil, a wise and loyal Ugnaught ally in 'The Mandalorian.'

On the other hand, Roberts became one of her generation's most popular stars. Her growing popularity has also persisted into the 21st century. As reported by Collider, some of her recent projects include the 2023 drama 'Leave the World Behind' and the 2022 romantic comedy 'Ticket to Paradise.' Although Roberts is well-known for her parts in popular romantic comedies, her filmography demonstrates versatility.