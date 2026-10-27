'Marshals' promo reveals Kayce's fate after Season 2 Episode 4's cliffhanger

The promo for 'Marshals' Season 2 Episode 5, titled 'Secret Weapon,' reveals whether Kayce made it out after the blast

'Marshals' left viewers on the edge of their seats as 'Blast Radius' ended on a cliffhanger. The team spends the episode pursuing a fugitive named Rudy Carpenter (Braxton Hale). Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) wanted to redeem themselves by putting Rudy behind bars, as they let him go in Season 1. Kayce and Andrea (Ash Santos) approach Rudy in a barn, but the fugitive has no intention of surrendering. He detonates a bomb, putting himself, Kayce, and Andrea in danger. The episode does not reveal whether Kayce and Andrea survive the blast. Instead, it ends with a 'To be Continued' message, leaving fans worried about their favorite characters.

A still of Kayce from 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS)

Fortunately, the show doesn't make fans wait a week to learn Kayce's fate. According to a recent promo, Kayce survives the blast. The 'Secret Weapon' sees Kayce injured but moving in the barn. This suggests that he makes it out alive, although the physical and emotional repercussions of the explosion could affect him in the coming episodes. However, there is no trace of Andrea in the barn, keeping her fate under wraps. The highly anticipated episode's synopsis reads, "After a close call with a suicide bomber, the Marshals hunt for a co-conspirator armed with an even larger explosive; a suspect's family is distrustful of the government, and it makes getting answers nearly impossible."

A still of Andrea and Kayce from 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Matthias Clamer)

It doesn't seem likely that Andrea will be written out of the series. According to Ash Santos, her character has a big storyline coming up regarding her father's death, which will take her to New York. “Someone comes up to her at a certain point and says something because they knew the precinct that her father worked in, and it unearths all of this information that she didn’t know before,” Santos told DECIDER. “As she starts digging into her father’s murder, she finds that there was an entire situation she had no idea about. He was almost leading a double life. It ends up taking her to New York, where she really feels a desperate need to try and get answers and uncover this part of her life that has affected her so much.” In this same interview, Santos also teased a potential romance for her character in the upcoming episodes. This suggests that the explosion may not mark the end of her journey on the show. To find out what happens to Andrea, tune in to ‘Marshals’ next Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.



