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‘Game of Thrones’ star to lead MGM+ horror series based on ‘The Black Tapes’ podcast

Hit horror podcast 'The Black Tapes' is getting an eight-episode supernatural drama about paranormal investigations.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Lena Headey in a still from 'Game of Thrones' (Cover Image Source: Helen Sloan | HBO)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Lena Headey in a still from 'Game of Thrones' (Cover Image Source: Helen Sloan | HBO)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for playing Jaime Lannister in 'Game of Thrones,' is set to lead 'The Black Tapes,' a new supernatural investigation series ordered by MGM+. Based on the popular horror podcast of the same name, the eight-episode drama will follow a psychiatrist investigating paranormal cases that lead to a much larger occult conspiracy.

Created by Terry Miles and Paul Bae, the original podcast has amassed more than 60 million downloads since its launch in 2015. Miles and Bae are returning as writers and executive producers on the television adaptation, alongside John Rogers, who created Leverage. Rogers will also serve as showrunner. Production is scheduled to begin in Vancouver in January 2027. MGM+ plans to release the series in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Latin America.

A still of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Image Source: Instagram | @nikolajwilliamcw)

The series follows Dr. Richard Strand, a brilliant psychiatrist with a mysterious past, portrayed by Coster-Waldau. Strand teams up with Alex Regan, an obsessed, relentless scientist, to debunk paranormal cases involving hauntings, possessions, disappearances, and sinister legends.

As Strand and Regan investigate these cases, they uncover a hidden occult world and a centuries-old apocalyptic conspiracy. What begins as a series of investigations into seemingly inexplicable events gradually develops into a mystery involving a centuries-old apocalyptic conspiracy. The show will combine supernatural horror with a puzzle-driven narrative, expanding on the mythology established by the original podcast.

Michael Wright, global head of MGM+, said the series would draw on audiences’ fascination with unexplained phenomena while delivering the cinematic storytelling associated with the network. "'The Black Tapes' crafts a compelling story around our cultural fascination with the unexplained," Wright said, adding that the project would combine this appeal with the kind of storytelling MGM+ audiences expect.

A still of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Image Source: Instagram | @nikolajwilliamcw)

Rogers, known for his work on 'Leverage,' will serve as showrunner and write alongside Miles and Bae. His earlier work and Peak's projects also intersected with Dean Devlin's Electric Entertainment. Executive producers include Miles, Bae, Peak of Peak Pictures, and Rogers and Jennifer Court of Kung Fu Monkey Productions.

Rogers said he was an early fan of the podcast and highlighted its blend of horror and conspiracy-mystery. "It’s a unique blend of truly unsettling horror and puzzle-box conspiracy mystery." With the podcast’s creators involved in the writers’ room, Rogers added, the adaptation has an opportunity to expand the mythology while introducing the story to a new generation of genre fans.

Beyond the fantasy series, the Danish actor has appeared in projects spanning historical drama, thrillers, and feature films. His recent television credits include the BBC and Prime Video historical drama 'King & Conqueror' and Apple TV+’s 'The Last Thing He Told Me.' He is also set to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming Netflix film 'The Last Mrs. Parrish.'

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