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Does Jonathan Young have a girlfriend? ‘Survivor’ 50 star’s Season 42 interactions spark renewed interest

While Jonathan Young has performed quite well in the current season of ‘Survivor,’ things have not been the same with fellow female cast members in season 42.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Survivor' 50 featuring Jonathan Young (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)
A still from 'Survivor' 50 featuring Jonathan Young (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

The recently released ‘Survivor’ 50 Episode 11 featured a dramatic turn of events after which Jonathan Young won immunity. Additionally, the episode featured a shocking disqualification followed by two tribal councils and multiple eliminations. Witnessing how Young came out on top and secured immunity, it had become quite the topic of discussion among viewers. As of now, the CBS show has seven remaining contestants, including Young, a Season 42 alum. For the fans wondering whether he has a girlfriend, the answer is no. He does not. Looking at his social media presence, Young does not seem to be in a relationship. Furthermore, he has also not shared anything that might indicate otherwise.

A still from 'Survivor' 50 Episode 11 (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs
A still from 'Survivor' 50 Episode 11 (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

While Young was a contestant on ‘Survivor’ 42, he faced various allegations regarding his behavior towards female contestants. It happened after his fellow cast members, Maryanna Oketch and Lindsay Dolashewich, opened up on the situation. Fans must remember Oketch winning the show while Dolashewich finished in fifth place. During her interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2022, Dolashewich shared her thoughts on Young’s behavior as she noted, “To put it in a quick sentence, Jonathan’s a misogynist. Or at least it felt that way on the island.” She added, “I’m not someone who’s going to be talked to that way in real life. In real life, I would never have accepted being spoken to that way for myself or anybody else that I would've seen that happen. But it’s a social game, so you really can’t say that. In my mind, that was very infuriating internally for me.” 

While sharing more, Dolashewich talked about how she handled the situation involving Young’s behavior. For that, she planned on beating him at tasks on the show, “So I figure, ‘How else can I do this? You know what? I'm going to beat you at the one thing that you're good at, and I'll just beat you in challenges instead. So that was my little way to get back at you, considering I can’t voice myself in a social game that way.’” Long-time viewers must remember that Dolashewich and Young were close at the beginning of the competition. However, later she confessed that around Day 5, she started to see his “true colors.” “At that point, I started noticing, but I was thinking, ‘Oh, maybe he’s under fed. Maybe it’s just because I’m a very outspoken person. He’s very alpha.”

A still from 'Survivor' 50 Episode 11 featuring Tribal Council (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs
A still from 'Survivor' 50 Episode 11 featuring Tribal Council (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

At first, she did not understand the gist of the situation. However, “as time went on, I started being able to gather like, ‘Okay, this is a trend that I notice.’ So no, that was under my skin for a while. He was part of my four of Taku, but he wasn’t somebody I was really going back and forth with, no strategy at all.” Soon, she realized that she could not share their strategy with Young; instead, Omar Zaheer had to do it. It was because if Zaheer had pitched, then Young would have listened. However, if she had pitched the same strategy, it would have been neglected. As for Young’s time on ‘Survivor’ 50, he has secured a recent immunity in the latest episode. It would be exciting to see how he performs as the show’s finale is right around the corner. 

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