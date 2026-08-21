Does ‘Insidious: Out of the Further’ have a post-credits scene? What to know before leaving the theater

One familiar demon from an earlier film makes a surprise appearance in ‘Insidious’ 6

The latest installment in the ‘Insidious’ series has finally been released in theaters. The long-awaited sequel seems to be taking the franchise in a new direction while also leaving audiences with a surprise at the end. The film treats viewers to a credits scene, which appears midway through the credits rather than at the very end. The first five films centered on the fictional Lambert family and chronicled their encounters with demons and the tormented spirits of the Further. For this film, director Jacob Chase focused on a new set of characters altogether, and even changed the ending after filming wrapped. ‘Insidious: Out of the Further’ follows Gemma (played by Amelia Eve), who discovers that she has the rare ability to summon entities from the Further to the real world. Unfortunately for her, those supernatural creatures soon catch wind of her power, and one unusually charismatic cult leader, Cyrus Lam (Sam Spruell), proceeds to make her house his doorway.

A glimpse from the movie (Image Source: X | @InsidiousMovie)

Speaking with AFP, Chase revealed that he wanted his villain to be more grounded. “I wanted someone that was a bit more human and someone that had a real goal in the film. To me, a charming villain is so much scarier because I could see myself wanting to follow them.” That choice pays off in the film’s third act. Late in the film, it is revealed that Cyrus is already dead. His body was possessed by demons after his cult turned against him, and his spirit is forever trapped within the Further. Hence, he attempts to get himself and his acolytes back to the physical world with Gemma’s powers.

However, Gemma manages to outsmart him with assistance from Clare (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), a medium and tattoo artist. She helps Gemma understand how to operate in the Further, and Gemma manages to trap Cyrus on the wrong side of the Red Door, depriving him of the power he so desperately seeks.

A still from the ‘Insidious: Out of the Further’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @SonyPicturesEntertainment)

The mid-credits scene reveals what becomes of him afterwards. As the closing credits begin to roll, the movie cuts back to Cyrus, who is stuck inside the Further forever. In the end, he is forced to sit in the Dead Dentist's chair after keeping the same monster away from Gemma to preserve her usefulness. The dentist starts drilling into his teeth, and viewers hear some screams. The scene then fades to black, delivering a dose of comic justice. Meanwhile, other demons from the Further arrive to witness his fate, including Keyface from ‘Insidious: The Last Key,’ who seals the Red Door behind him.

It’s interesting to point out that the franchise hasn’t always used post-credits scenes. The first 2011 film had a brief scene in which an old woman blows out a candle, while the sequels ignored the tradition until 2023’s ‘The Red Door’ brought it back. This new film follows a similar approach. While the scene doesn’t necessarily promise a direct sequel, keeping Cyrus trapped in the Further leaves the door open for his potential return.