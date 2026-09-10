Will there be a ‘Practical Magic 3’ in the future? Sandra Bullock gives an encouraging update

‘Practical Magic 2’ starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, released in the US on September 10

The Owens sisters are back with a brand-new tale. 'Practical Magic 2' is now in theaters, and the story has brought into focus another generation of sisters. In the sequel, the Owens family is trying to break the curse that has haunted their love lives for decades. The sequel ended with all the characters embarking on new beginnings, making fans speculate that a third movie may be in the pipeline. Sandra Bullock, who plays Sally, is not against the possibility. The actress says it will all come down to the sequel's box office performance. "We'll do a number three if this takes off," she said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

A still from 'Practical Magic 2' — (Image Source: Warner Bros.)

The original movie was released in 1998 and garnered a cult following over the years. Despite the continued acclaim, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, who headlined the movie, never thought a sequel would ever be in the picture. Bullock shared in her interview that even though the cast had a lovely time making it, the reception was anything but nice, mainly because it was a women-centric movie. "There was a level of shame attached," Bullock shared, "even though we had the sweetest experience making it." Unaware of the fervent following the movie had gathered, she was shocked when Warner Bros. first approached her with a sequel. Now having done the sequel, she had no such apprehensions about the threequel.

A still from 'Practical Magic 2' — (Image Source: Warner Bros. | Jaap Buitendijk)

Bullock also has a concept ready for the third part. The Academy Award winner wants to extend the franchise with Kylie (Joey King) and Antonia (Maisie Williams), the new entrants in the sequel. "We'll pass the torch to the girls," the actress shared. According to Just Jared, current predictions suggest that the movie would collect close to $40 million in its opening weekend. It is projected to be a hit.

A still from 'Practical Magic 2' — (Image Source: Warner Bros.)

Like the first movie, the cast had a lot of fun while making the sequel. "I needed something light and fun," Kidman, who plays Gillian Owens, said about the sequel, as per USA Today. "A lot of times, I am the dramatic anchor of the film, so to be able to be the one that isn't and to let Sandy take that lane was fun for me." Bullock shared that watching the first movie is not necessary to understand the sequel. "If you haven't seen the first film, it doesn't matter. But if you did see the first film, there are nostalgic reminders that we're still in the same place with the same people, and we're bringing on two more magical baby witches," she shared. 'Practical Magic' is currently streaming on Netflix.