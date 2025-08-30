‘AGT’ comedian turned his set into a PowerPoint presentation — and Simon Cowell wasn’t laughing

Don McMillan stepped on the stage of ‘America’s Got Talent’ and instantly became a fan favorite with his unique comic skills.

‘America’s Got Talent’ sensed the wholesome energy of Don McMillan as soon as he stepped onto the stage. Talking to Heidi Klum, he introduced himself as a resident of Santa Clarita, California. When Klum asked McMillan about his profession, he replied, “I am a stand-up comedian.” However, Simon Cowell had a peculiar response. “I can't deal with any more comedians,” the judge stated, covering his mouth. “Did you bring anyone special with you today?” Klum asked McMillan, after which he showed her a TV screen.

At the beginning of his act, McMillan stated, “So I have kind of an interesting background, I was an engineer for many years, and I know what you’re thinking of engineer, ‘this guy’s going to be really funny.’” Taking a long pause, he said that someone called him a geek the other day, yelling, “I am not a geek! I am a nerd.” To explain the difference, he used a Venn diagram. As per McMillan, smart, socially awkward, and obsessed is a nerd. “Geeks, on the other hand, are really just smart and obsessed; they're ‘Star Trek’ geeks, comic book geeks, you guys get dressed up, you go to conventions.” McMillan also added that no nerd would go to any conventions unless they are working as an “I.T. support, the only reason I am there.” While many had a fun time, Cowell had a straight face.

Through his Venn diagram, McMillan also explained that if you are smart and socially awkward, “you are a dork, and if you are socially awkward and obsessed, you are a stalker.” He then showed a chart on the screen, stating, “I love a chart that explains a whole thing in one chart.” He explained “Optimal Microwave Popcorn Time” on the chart. With the number of edible pieces on the Y-axis, McMillan had Time on the X-axis. “You are at one minute, two minutes, no pieces popped, very quiet in the microwave, at some point above two minutes, you don't know where, all pieces are popped, all pieces are burnt.” Listening to this, the whole theatre laughed loudly.

He then explained at three minutes, “the bag is on fire, the smoke alarm is blaring, and your house will stink for at least a week.” After he concluded the act, Howie Mandel stated, “The uniqueness, you're going to be remembered as the guy who presents his act as a PowerPoint presentation.” The judge also called McMillan amazing. Meanwhile, Klum mentioned, “That was definitely different. I love that you came, with your TV and all your charts, I mean, you had me in stitches.”

Sofia Vergara then mentioned, “I thought it was really in your chart, in you, your energy,” also adding that she had the best time. However, when it came to Cowell, he had no expression on his face. While McMillan was ready for a negative review, the judge said, “I didn’t get it.” Instantly, the audience was heard booing him loudly. Not only that, but even Terry Crews showed a thumbs down to Cowell’s reaction. Not much later, Cowell added, “But, everyone else did.” According to Fandom, McMillan earned three yeses, but when Cowell gave a “No,” he got booed another time. McMillan finished in the third place in the Semifinals week of 'AGT' Season 17.