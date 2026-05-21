Daytime Emmy-winning soap star Rick Hearst dishes on ‘General Hospital’ exit rumors: ‘I hate…’

Hearst first appeared on the daytime soap opera in November 2002 and continued for seven years, then rejoined the show after several hiatuses in 2024.

Over the last few days, a persistent rumor has been circulating among 'General Hospital' fans. The rumor claims that actor Rick Hearst, who plays lawyer Ric Lansing, is leaving the soap opera. Despite any official announcement, the rumor quickly gained traction online. Before long, Hearst addressed the rumors on Instagram, dismissing the rumor as completely false.

Earlier this week, Hearst posted a picture of a Google search for “is Rick Hearst leaving General Hospital?” The actor also added a screenshot of Google's AI summary for the search, which stated: "The actor revealed in May 2026 that he was unexpectedly let go from the show, with his character, Ric Lansing, written off following an abrupt and fatal heart attack.” Hearst also inscribed in big letters, “I hate the internet,” on top of the screenshot and captioned his post as "Complete 🐎 sh*te". Hearst first appeared on 'General Hospital' back on November 8, 2002, and remained on the series for seven years. After a hiatus, he returned to the show again from 2014 to 2016. Hearst later returned to the soap in 2024 after an eight-year absence.

A still of Rick Hearst from 'General Hospital' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Christine Bartolucci)

Apart from 'General Hospital,' Hearst has also appeared on 'The Bold and the Beautiful,' first in 2002 and then again from 2009 to 2011. He also starred on 'The Young and the Restless' twice between 2000 and 2001. His other notable appearances were in 'Days of Our Lives' from 1989 to 1990 and in 'Guiding Light' from 1990 to 1996. Throughout his career as a daytime television actor, Hearst has earned numerous awards and accolades. He won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 1991 for 'Guiding Light'. He is also a two-time recipient of the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award, which he won for his role on 'General Hospital.'

A still of Rick Hearst and Stana Katic from 'General Hospital' (Image Source: Instagram | @rickhearst)

Thereafter, Hearst fans were delighted to learn that their favorite star isn't leaving 'General Hospital'. Several individuals flocked to Hearst's Instagram post and expressed their relief. One user commented, "I never believe these rumors unless they come straight from the actor, network or legit news like soap digest. Unfortunately, too many believe the garbage put out." Another user wrote, "I am SO glad to hear that!! LOVE you being back...it brought me back to GH. You're so good with everyone and in every scene. 👏 LOVE the Ric redemption...with Sonny, with everyone....with LIZ. I'm team #LiRic all the way.❤️" A third user remarked, "We love you and don't let fans who post false information get to you real fans never do that you guys". 'General Hospital' airs on ABC.