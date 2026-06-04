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Where to watch 'Ready Player One'? Steven Spielberg’s hit sci-fi movie is now available to stream at home

Steven Spielberg's adventure film is based on Ernest Cline's 2011 novel of the same name
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
An image of Tye Sheridan as the protagonist Wade Watts in 'Ready Player One' (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures | Ready Player One)
An image of Tye Sheridan as the protagonist Wade Watts in 'Ready Player One' (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures | Ready Player One)

Steven Spielberg's sci-fi thriller 'Ready Player One' is making its way back to the screens after nearly a decade. Set in 2045, the movie depicts humanity existing in a world dominated by a virtual reality simulation called OASIS, which becomes a source of escapism for those living less-than-ideal lives. A group of egg hunters, known as Gunters, compete in a series of challenges to hunt for the golden Easter egg that will give them control over OASIS. It is based on Ernest Cline's 2011 novel of the same name, with Cline co-writing the film's screenplay alongside Zak Penn. The film premiered on March 29, 2018, and went on to gross over $607 million at the box office worldwide. It even bagged an Oscar nomination for 'Best Visual Effects' in 2019. The movie has now found a new home on HBO Max and will stream on the platform from June 3.  

Viewers can watch the action-adventure film with a valid subscription to one of HBO Max's three plans. The basic plan (with ads) starts at $10.99 per month and $109.99 per year (saves $21). The Standard plan (without ads) costs $18.49 per month and $184.99 per year (saves $36). Moreover, the Premium plan (without ads) is priced at $22.99 per month and $229.99 per year (saves $45). As per the film's official synopsis, "In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world." 

An image of the cast from 'Ready Player One' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Entertainment | Photo by Jaap Buitendijk)
An image of the cast from 'Ready Player One' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Entertainment | Photo by Jaap Buitendijk)

In 'Ready Player One,' Mark Rylance and Simon Pegg star as James Halliday and Ogden 'Og' Morrow, respectively, the co-creators of OASIS. Meanwhile, the Gunters are portrayed by Tye Sheridan as Wade Watts / Parzival, Olivia Cooke as Samantha Cook / Art3mis, and Lena Waithe as Helen Harris / Aech, among others. Furthermore, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller, Philip Zhao, Win Morisaki, Lulu Wilson, Ralph Ineson, Hannah John-Kamen, Letitia Wright, Perdita Weeks, Susan Lynch,  McKenna Grace, and Turlough Convery round out the film's supporting cast.  

A still of the golden egg from the sci-fi thriller (Image Source: Warner Bros. Picture | Ready Player One)
A still of the golden egg from the sci-fi thriller (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures | Ready Player One)

The dystopian thriller offers a commentary on the addictive nature of virtual reality and the fight for personal agency amidst the overreaching powers of corporate control. Its high-octane action and spellbinding visual effects were widely praised by critics and audiences alike. Although the film first premiered nearly a decade ago, its theme of virtual escapism replacing human connection remains highly relevant today. The film has a decent 71% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 442 critic reviews. It fared better with audiences as the Popcornmeter score sits slightly higher at 77%. Although not as widely popular as some of Spielberg's other films, 'Ready Player One' has all the elements that make for an entertaining watch.   

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