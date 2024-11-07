Will there be 'The Penguin' Season 2? Matt Reeves gives promising update for the franchise

'The Batman' director Matt Reeves drops major hint regarding the future of 'The Penguin'

Contains spoilers for 'The Penguin'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: HBO's 'The Penguin' is coming to an end and it's a bittersweet moment for the fans. Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti starrer has turned out to be one of the best shows of 2024, introducing us to the most dreadful version of Gotham's underworld. With one episode yet to release, Matt Reeves has dropped a hint that fans can expect more Gotham-based stories while a second season of 'The Penguin' may not necessarily happen.

'The Penguin' is wrapping up its season this coming Sunday, November 10, and the only question we have on our minds right now is whether the show will return for Season 2. The finale will revolve around Oz (Colin Farrell) and Sofia Falcone's (Cristin Milioti) final showdown as they unleash the worst in them to become the next kingpin of Gotham City.

Why 'The Penguin' may not have a second season

Cristin Milioti and Colin Farrell in 'The Penguin' (@hbo)

Even though 'The Penguin' has received an overwhelming response from fans, it may not return with another season. Falcone and Maroni, the two rival families of the underworld, have been wiped out, courtesy of Oz and Sofia, who are now the only competitors in the battle for power. By Episode 7 of 'The Penguin', they have gone all out for their ambition and the finale episode will have only one winner. Oz will either rise as Gotham’s next kingpin or fall to Sofia, clearing the path for a fresh villain in 'The Batman' universe.

Reeves, who serves as an executive producer for 'The Penguin', hinted that he’s considering more shows with a similar style, though they wouldn’t necessarily follow 'The Penguin' directly. "We have been talking about doing other shows. I wanted to make sure that we didn’t do the origin tale, which so many of the other series have done. I think the idea of being able to put a lens on these characters is a really exciting idea. It’s about cities and their dysfunction and the world and its dysfunction, which is what Batman stories are all about. They’re all about Gotham being a place that should be better," he said, in a recent chat with Interview Magazine.

"And you can have the experience of this almost novelistic epic crime saga, but you also just get these separate experiences. They have their own dramatic value. So Oz’s story is Oz’s story, and the idea is to do these other stories in the same way," he added.

Why the non-renewal of 'The Penguin' could be the best decision

Colin Farrell in 'The Penguin' (@hbo)

It's true that we are obsessed with 'The Penguin' and low-key want more of it. But at the same time, we are hoping that Penguin's story concludes with this season, without stretching it unnecessarily. The DC universe is vast and instead of rehashing classic origin stories, the makers could use the opportunity to craft intense, character-driven dramas that paint a larger picture of Gotham’s dysfunction and darker sides.

Reeves's vision is clear. He wants to create stories that dive deep into Gotham’s troubled, almost mythic atmosphere. He aims to keep each story self-contained while adding to the world’s overall depth. He envisions these stories as novelistic crime sagas that stand on their own but connect to the broader universe.

There has been no official announcement regarding the future of 'The Penguin'. Even if Reeves may not be interested in further pursuing Penguin's story, the decision also lays with HBO. Either way, fans must remain excited as a new era for DC has just begun.

'The Penguin' is available to stream on Max