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‘Teen Wolf’ star Dylan O’Brien makes major TV comeback as a ‘disgraced former reality star’ on Hulu

The fan-favorite star is all set to return to television with a Hulu comedy show.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Dylan O'Brien attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Dylan O'Brien attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Since fans witnessed Dylan O’Brien on their favorite MTV series ‘Teen Wolf,’ they had been eager to see the star take up more exciting roles. According to Variety, the 34-year-old star is set to star in Hulu’s upcoming comedy pilot, ‘Lex.’ He has been cast to play a disgraced former reality star. Sean Clements (from Severance) will be associated with writing and executive producing, along with Paul Simms (from Atlanta) as an executive producer. As the publisher reported, the storyline revolves around Lex, played by Dylan. He will be playing: “A disgraced former reality star who accidentally films a murder in the background of a $20 Cameo video, and finds himself at the center of a global conspiracy.”

A still of Dylan O'Brien from the 'Teen Wolf' official trailer, Season 4 (Image Source: YouTube: Wolf Watch)
A still of Dylan O'Brien from the 'Teen Wolf' official trailer, Season 4 (Image Source: YouTube: Wolf Watch)

Upcoming Hulu show’s synopsis continues: “And on the run from powerful forces who want him dead. Using the skills he acquired navigating reality TV’s toxic social dynamics, Lex must fight to not get killed, to expose the truth, and most importantly…to get back on TV.” If the project is picked up and turned into a series, it would be Dylan’s first series regular role on a television show since fan-favorite ‘Teen Wolf.’ ‘Lex’ was initially announced in March 2026. Sean Clements, who serves as the writer/executive producer, is also the writer for the upcoming ‘The Dink’ featuring Jake Johnson and Mary Steenburgen. He also hosts a podcast, ‘Hollywood Handbook’ with Hayes Davenport, and has worked on several projects. This includes Netflix’s ‘Unstable’, Comedy Central’s ‘Workaholics’, AMC’s ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’, ABC’s ‘United We Fall’, and many more.

A screengrab of Dylan O’Brien from 'Send Help' trailer; 'Heated Rivalry' official poster featuring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie [Cover Image Source: YouTube | @20thCenturyStudios (L); Instagram | @heatedrivalrycrave (R)]
A screengrab of Dylan O’Brien from 'Send Help' trailer; 'Heated Rivalry' official poster featuring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie [Cover Image Source: YouTube | @20thCenturyStudios (L); Instagram | @heatedrivalrycrave (R)]

Dylan has been seen making numerous guest appearances on shows such as ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, ‘The Other Two’, ‘Fantasmas’, ‘Weird City’, and more. He recently completed filming for his upcoming film, ‘Apparatus’, which also features Hudson Williams alongside him. Since his role as Stiles on ‘Teen Wolf’ made him a fan favorite, he has been focused on Fox’s renowned ‘Maze Runner’ franchise. He has also been featured on ‘Twinless’, where he played a dual role in the black comedy. It earned him a Special Jury Award for Acting at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, along with a 2026 Film Independent Spirit Award nomination. 

A screengrab taken from 'Send Help' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @20thCenturyStudios)
A screengrab taken from 'Send Help' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @20thCenturyStudios)

His other notable work includes his role opposite Rachel MaAdams in the horror-thriller ‘Send Help.’ The film opened at #1 at the box office and was quite the project. One of Dylan’s upcoming projects includes Apple drama ‘Being Heumann’ directed by Sian Heder. Notably, he has also been featured on ‘Saturday Night’ playing Dan Aykroyd. Dylan O’Brien is repped by WME, Lichter Grossman Nichols, and Principal Entertainment LA.

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