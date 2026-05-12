Did Clay Aiken win ‘American Idol’? Season 2 finalist debuts new track during Season 24 finale

Clay Aiken returned to the ‘American Idol’ Season 24 finale with a new song and a nostalgic duet that longtime fans did not see coming

The Season 24 finale of ‘American Idol’ kept fans glued to their screens for three hours. Apart from the final showdown between Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, and Keyla Richardson, it also saw former contestants returning to the show, the judges performing, and celebrity guests appearing. But one of the biggest moments came when ‘Idol’ favorite Clay Aiken returned to the stage more than two decades after first becoming a household name on the competition series. Aiken used the finale to debut his brand-new single ‘Rewind’, which released on May 11, the same day as the finale broadcast. Back in 2003, Aiken finished as runner-up during Season 2 of ‘American Idol’, losing the title to Ruben Studdard in the finale.

Even though he did not win that season, Aiken became one of the most recognizable contestants in ‘Idol’ history. His performances of songs like ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘This Is The Night’, and ‘Here, There, and Everywhere’ turned him into a breakout star. So when Aiken stepped back on the ‘Idol’ stage during the Season 24 finale, it struck a chord with longtime viewers who were transported back to that era of the show. And honestly, the timing worked perfectly considering his new song is called ‘Rewind’. The singer teased his comeback earlier on social media. In a playful post shared on May 7, Aiken announced, “It’s official! I’m headed back to the Idol stage on May 11 to perform my first new single in eighteen years! (Which, by the way, is releasing the same day) It’s going to be a real ‘Rewind’ moment.”

He further wrote, “While you’re waiting for next Monday… Head up to the attic and dig out those old posters and T-shirts! I know you still got ’em!” The solo performance was only part of Aiken’s return. He also teamed up with eliminated Season 24 singer Braden Rumfelt for a duet during the finale. Rumfelt, who had been eliminated after reaching the Top 5, got another chance to perform on one of the biggest nights of the competition. Together, the pair sang ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ by Elton John. Notably, Aiken originally sang the track himself during Wildcard Night back in Season 2.

Meanwhile, the actual competition continued moving toward its finish line. Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, and Keyla Richardson all delivered multiple performances during the finale as America voted live throughout the broadcast. By the end of the night, viewers ultimately chose Hannah Harper as the winner of Season 24. Jordan McCullough finished as runner-up, while Keyla Richardson rounded out the Top 3. Even with the competition's results dominating headlines, Clay Aiken’s return still became one of the most talked-about moments from the finale online.