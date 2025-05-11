After ‘The Traitors,’ fans want him on ‘DWTS’ — and one pro says it would be a full-circle moment

With only one name dropped, the buzz around 'DWTS' casting is reaching a fever pitch. Fans are busy speculating new names, and this time it's none other than the star of another hit reality show, 'The Traitors.’ Winner of season 3, Dylan Efron has undoubtedly carved his name among fans, who want to see him take on the ballroom next. Reddit threads are lighting up with hopeful predictions. “I think Dylan would be a good choice from the cast,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I liked him on The Traitors, and he was who I was hoping would win. I haven't seen the final yet, but I guess I'll enjoy it when I do tonight, as I was sure Danielle would make it through to the end. I'd love to see Dylan on TV again, especially DWTS. I picture him with Britt. I don't know why, but I think they'd be a great pair.” Another chimed in, “If he were on, I’d like to see him with Britt because one: she deserves a good partner, and two: there’s the High School Musical connection lol.” (Yes, that’s a nod to his older brother Zac’s Disney roots, and we’re all here for it.)

A third added fuel to the ballroom buzz, saying, “I think it’s very possible!! Outside of Gabby, I think he got the most attention this season.” One passionate fan, Shira Peretz, has taken her campaign to the next level by launching an official petition on Change titled “Invite Dylan Efron to Participate in 'Dancing with the Stars.’” While it’s just getting started, the petition has already gathered nine signatures — and counting — proving that the fan momentum behind Dylan is real and growing.

It's not only the fans but also the pros who are eyeing to reel in Efron as their dancing partner. You heard it right. Britt Stewart recently, in an interview with Us Weekly, revealed that her ‘dream partner’ on the famous ballroom dance floor is none other than Efron. She added, “After Traitors, he’s just, I mean, I wouldn’t say I fell in love because I am planning to wed this summer [to former 'DWTS' partner Daniel Durant]. I am already very much in love.” Daniella Karagach, a fellow pro on the show, suggested that Stewart partner with either one of the Efron siblings (including his older brother Zac Efron) so that she could “win” the next season. He even went on to say, “They would be so fierce together.”

Stewart also mentioned, “Like Dylan is good vibes, it looks like he’s just very down for anything, which is the type of attitude that you need to be on Dancing With the Stars. And then also, I got my start as a professional dancer with High School Musical. And his older brother is Zac Efron, and I just feel like it would be a full circle moment.” Stewart, who first joined ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as a troupe member in Season 23 and became a pro in Season 29, has yet to win a Mirrorball Trophy. If the stars align and this pairing hits the dance floor, who knows, season 34 might just be Britt’s time to shine.