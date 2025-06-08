Julianne Hough named her top 4 favorite ‘DWTS’ alums — but we're stunned Alfonso Ribeiro didn’t make it

From Emmitt Smith to Bindi Irwin, 'DWTS' pro-turned-host Julianne Hough has revealed which contestants would be on her 'DWTS' Mount Rushmore

If there is anyone who knows the ins and outs of 'DWTS', it's Julianne Hough. With nearly two decades of being on show, Hough has seen it all from what it is to be a pro and win back-to-back Mirrorball trophies, to being on the other side as a judge, and now being the host of the show for the past few seasons. With so much experience in the ballroom, it won't be a surprise that Hough might have a few of her favorite dancers on the show. In an interview with Variety, Hough candidly revealed who she thinks is her favorite alum of all time.

"Oh, this is so hard. I’ll go with Emmitt Smith, Apollo Anton Ohno, Iman Shumpert, and Bindi Irwin. There are so many greats I could’ve included, such as Amber Riley, Jordan Fisher, and Zendaya. The list goes on. Honestly, I wish I had a full list in front of me. It’s impossible to choose!" When the interviewer playfully teased, "You didn’t say, Alfonso… Hough remarked, "Oh no!" Even though Ribeiro did not make it to he list of Mount Rushmore, the duo shares a fantastic offscreen chemistry as well.

Giving some insights on her co-host, Hough said, "People might not expect how deeply spiritual he is. Alfonso and his wife are intentional—they meditate and reflect, and we often share those conversations." Revealing Ribeiro's real personality, the one which the audience rarely gets to see, she added, "He’s this vibrant entertainer on the outside, but at his core, he’s incredibly grounded and wise. He’s the kind of man who can hold the energy of a room full of strong women, and do it gracefully."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough)

When asked how the current seasons are different than those in the past, Hough didn't hesitate to point out a major change, "The early days were all about discovery — it was my first time on TV, and I was a pro dancer just trying to figure it all out. Now, nearly 18 years later, it feels like I’ve grown up on this show. I’m not the new kid anymore; I’m more of a big sister… or “mama,” as I like to joke. I’m here to hold space for the dancers, the celebrities, and even the audience — so they can relax and be their most authentic selves. It’s about legacy and nurturing now, not proving anything."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

With season 34 just around the corner, the interviewer pried further and asked if the viewers will get to see "Dancer Jules" again. To which Hough replied, "First and foremost, I’m a dancer — I’ll always be a dancer. That surprise moment came from a performance idea that fell through with a brand, and the producers and I thought, “Why not make it spontaneous and fun?” No one knew it was happening — not even most of the cast. I hope we can do more like that. I’m a very playful person, and honestly, what’s better than being in a giant ballroom talent show with your friends?"