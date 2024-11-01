‘Love Is Blind’ star Brittany Wisniewski reveals important news after emerging from infamous love triangle

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 star Brittany Wisniewski was previously engaged to Leo Braudy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Brittany Wisniewski is spilling the beans on her love life! During her time on the Netflix dating show, Brittany formed a connection with Leo Braudy. Despite getting caught in a complicated love triangle situation, Brittany and Leo managed to get engaged.

Soon after the show wrapped up, the two went their separate ways. During the reunion of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7, Brittany revealed that she is now seeing a new man. As of right now, she has not disclosed the identity of her mystery boyfriend.

At the highly anticipated reunion special, Brittany told the studio audience that she had found love again but chose to keep the identity of her new beau under wraps. When we talk about Brittany's former partners, she has previously dated a few rock stars.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy were engaged (Instagram/@leo_braudy)

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Brittany Wisniewski wants to be a 'trophy wife'

In the past, Brittany Wisniewski, well-known for her appearance on 'Love Is Blind' Season 7, has shared her deep desire to be a 'trophy wife'. She hopes to embrace her feminity and avoid the boss babe attitude.

At the end of the day, Brittany wishes to have a partner who can cook delicious meals for her and make her feel prioritized. We wish that Brittany's new boyfriend meets all her standards and makes her feel truly loved and special.

'Love Is Blind' star Brittany Wisniewski wants to be a trophy wife (Instagram/@leo_braudy)

Why did Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy split?

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy got engaged on Netflix's global social experiment show. Following the show's conclusion, the pair headed to Miami for a trip and ended up breaking up.

“Although we had an amazing time, we just decided that we didn’t see ourselves really proceeding with a full engagement leading to marriage and we’re just better off as friends,” Leo told People magazine.

On the other hand, Brittany felt that “the physical connection just simply wasn’t there, honestly.” At that point in time, the couple confirmed that their breakup was mutual. “It was a very clean, respectful realization. He’s just not my person," she added.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy broke up after the show ended (@netflix)

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy remain on good terms

During the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 reunion special, Brittany Wisniewski shed light on their Miami trip and mentioned they had an amazing time. "I think a vacation truly is the make or break of a relationship and we did not pass that test, but we did have so much fun," she shared.

"We hung out with my best friend a lot, she's here and she lives in Miami. All my friends love Leo. I love Leo. I think that's something no one really knows is we're very good friends now. We talk for hours on the phone," she further added.

In addition to this, Brittany also stated that she still loves Leo and shares a very close bond with him. However, she noted that while traveling together, they found some differences and realized they were not compatible for a long-term romantic relationship.