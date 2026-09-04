‘Silo’ Season 4 sets release date as ominous sneak peek teases an all-out ‘war’

Juliette and the people of Silo 18 prepare to challenge the powerful force controlling their underground world.

Apple TV has released the first footage from the fourth and final season of ‘Silo’, and the series is heading toward a conflict that could change life across every underground settlement. The sneak peek shows Sheriff Paul Billings telling the residents of Silo 18 that their understanding of the world has been built on a lie. It also identifies Silo 1 as the force controlling the other communities. With the truth now public, the final chapter will follow what happens when that system begins to break.

Rebecca Ferguson in a still from 'Silo' (AppleTV+)

‘Silo’ Season 4 will premiere globally on Apple TV on July 9, 2027. The streamer announced the date after the Season 3 finale and shared the first look at the final chapter. Rebecca Ferguson returns as Juliette Nichols and also serves as an executive producer.

In the footage, Billings, played by Chinaza Uche, addresses the residents of Silo 18. “There are other silos out there, just like ours, but one silo controls the rest,” he tells them. He then explains why the population was taught to fear leaving its underground home. “They’re the reason we believe that the air outside will kill us. That’s a lie we’ve been told.”

Creator Graham Yost described the scale of the coming conflict in an interview with Deadline. “Season 4 is war. This is it,” he said. Yost noted that although the series has answered many of its central questions, some mysteries will remain unresolved until its closing moments. The final episodes will also deal with divisions inside the silos as the characters respond to the truth.

“A lot of the questions have been answered. Not all. There’s some that don’t get answered until the last 10 minutes of the series, but a lot of it is just ‘How does this play out?’ And it’s not easy. There are fractures. There are big problems. There are emotional issues. People you love will not see the end. I will say that,” Yost said. The first three seasons are currently streaming on Apple TV.