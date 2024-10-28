Anna Kendrick's outstanding serial killer movie dethrones Will Smith from Netflix #1 spot

Here’s the list of the top 10 Netflix movies this week

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Another week, another Netflix's top 10 movie list in the United States! It seems Netflix has discovered a secret formula for producing content that captivates viewers, keeping them eagerly coming back for more. The streaming giant's Top 10 movie list from October 14 to October 20 reaffirms its variety, with a mix of recognized classics and intriguing newbies.

A horror film takes the last slot on the list, while a documentary takes the ninth. From scary movies to heartwarming content, the top 10 Netflix list has you covered, allowing you to relax and enjoy yourself from the comfort of your own home.

10. Scream (1996)

A still from 'Scream' (@paramountpictures)

Despite being released in 1996, 'Scream' secured the final spot in Netflix's Top 10. Directed by Wes Craven, 'Scream', is considered a classic slasher film that redefined the genre. The film is set in the fictional town of Woodsboro and follows a group of teens who become the targets of a mystery murderer known only as Ghostface.

As the dead body count rises, the survivors must band together to discover the killer's identity and avoid their horrific fate. With horror season approaching, it's understandable that fans are expressing their appreciation for the horror classic.

9. Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (2024)

A still from 'Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare' (@netflix)

The documentary film 'Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare' debuts on Netflix, securing the ninth spot in the Top 10. The documentary recounts a real-life catfishing story in which Kirat Assi, a British radio broadcaster, was duped for over a decade by her cousin, Simran Bhogal.

Simran exploited and dominated Kirat under the alias 'Bobby,' creating not just an intricate love connection but also a network of fake friends and family members to add legitimacy to 'Bobby's' existence. Eventually, Kirat becomes skeptical and uncovers the truth behind her fabricated relationship.

8. Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021)

Jack Whitehall and Darby Camp in a still from 'Clifford the Big Red Dog' (@paramountpictures)

Based on Norman Bridwell's book of the same name, 'Clifford the Big Red Dog' has successfully captured the hearts of viewers, ranking eighth on Netflix's Top 10. The narrative revolves around young Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp), who receives a mystical red dog named Clifford from a mysterious animal rescuer named Mr. Bridwell (John Cleese).

To Emily's surprise, Clifford develops into a ten-foot-tall dog overnight, and it turns out that this is solely due to her intense affection for him. Clifford's stature attracts public attention, with danger looming closer to the duo. As the movie progresses, Emily makes every effort to protect her beloved pet, and in doing so she enlists the help of her quirky uncle Casey Porter (Jack Whitehall).

7. The Menendez Brothers (2024)

Lyle Menendez claimed being sexually abused by his father during his trial (YouTube /@courttv)

Directed by Alejandro Hartmann, 'The Menendez Brothers' claims the seventh spot on Netflix's Top 10 movies of the week. The documentary examines the infamous true crime case of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1989 and are questioned about it. The brothers come up in the documentary sharing their perspectives on the horrible crime and subsequent prosecutions.

6. Lonely Planet (2024)

Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth in a still from 'Lonely Planet' (YouTube/@netflix)

With its blend of comfort and romance, 'Lonely Planet' continues to amaze viewers, sitting securely at number six on Netflix's top 10 list. The film follows Katherine Lowe (Laura Dern), a renowned novelist, as she visits a writers' retreat in Morocco. Katherine, anxious to finish her newest project, focuses on her work, but an unexpected encounter with Owen Brophy (Liam Hemsworth) alters everything.

As the story unfolds, Owen and Katherine grow closer, eventually developing genuine affection for one another. However, their relationship is not as straightforward as they anticipated, as they each have different life goals and must make a life-changing decision if they want to be together.

5. Pixels (2015)

Adam Sandler and Matt Lintz in a still from 'Pixels' (@sonypicturesentertainment)

With its blend of science fiction and action humor, 'Pixels' grabs number five on Netflix's top 10 list. The film depicts intriguing premises where aliens misread video feeds from old arcade games as a declaration of war, leading them to launch an attack on Earth using huge reproductions of video game characters.

To address the situation, the President of the United States assembles a team of former arcade champions, including Sam Brenner (Adam Sandler), to lead the planet's defense against this unforeseen threat.

4. Sing (2016)

A still from 'Sing' (@netflix)

The 2016 animated musical comedy 'Sing' ranks third in the Netflix top ten. The film features an intriguing plot in which a koala named Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) organizes a singing competition to save his struggling theater. The video follows a diverse group of animal candidates, each with its problems and goals for recognition.

With appealing musical moments and entertaining situations, the movie remains fresh in viewers' thoughts as it spends its third week on Netflix's Top 10.

3. Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024)

'Bad Boys: Rise or Die' is the part of 'Bad Boys' franchise (@sonypicturesentertainment)

Last week's top contender, 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die', has dropped to third place in Netflix's top ten. The film follows Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) as the iconic duo returns for another thrilling adventure.

This time, the two must team up with a new generation of detectives to take down a ruthless drug gang. The film has thrilling action scenes and humorous conversations between the two protagonists, making it a favorite amongst the fans.

2. Unhinged (2020)

Russell Crowe in a still from 'Unhinged' (@solsticestudios)

Russel Crow's 'Unhinged' takes the second spot on Netflix's top 10 list, thanks to its intriguing blend of action and drama. The film is a high-intellectuality thriller that follows Rachel Flynn (Caren Pistorius), a single mother, who honks at a driver Tom Cooper (Ruseel Crow) during a challenging trip with her child.

Rachel's tiny action exacerbates her troubles as Tom, undone by his rage and resentment, persistently pursues her and is determined to make her pay for what he perceives as a snub. This encounter gradually devolves into a terrifying sequence of violent encounters, with Tom pursuing Rachel's loved ones and pushing her to her limits in a fatal game of cat and mouse.

1. Woman of the Hour (2023)

Tony Hale, Anna Kendrick, and Daniel Zovatto in a still from 'Woman of the Hour' (@netflix/@leahgallo)

The top spot on Netflix's top ten list is held by 2023's 'Woman of the Hour.' The movie, which is based on a true story, follows Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto ), an infamous serial murderer who appeared as a contestant on the 1970s game program 'The Dating Game' while on his crime spree.

The story follows Sheryl Bradshaw (Anna Kendrick), an aspiring actress who unintentionally picks Alcala as her mate on the program. Though she never went on the actual date because she found him unnerving, the film utilizes this incident to examine social risks and how Alcala's seductive façade disguised his murderous purpose.