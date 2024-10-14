Rotten Tomatoes has just ranked its top slasher movies of all time, and the top 3 are probably older than you

Rotten Tomatoes has curated your Halloween movie marathon list by showcasing the best slasher films of all time

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Halloween is approaching and slasher movie marathons are something we all look forward to. However, selecting the perfect films for your viewing party can feel overwhelming. Fortunately, Rotten Tomatoes has just sorted this task for us ahead of the celebrations.

The review-aggregation website has compiled a list of 100 best slasher movies, based on Tomatometer, the ratings provided by the critics. Interestingly, the top three films on the list aren't from the 21st century, and if you’re a true horror fan, you won’t want to miss adding them to your watchlist this holiday season.

3. 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Heather Langenkamp in 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (New Line Cinema/@zaderosenthal)

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' is a supernatural slasher film directed by Wes Craven. Starring Johnny Depp in his film debut, the film follows a group of teenagers terrorized by a vengeful spirit who attacks them in their dreams. As they struggle to stay awake, they discover that injuries from the dream world can kill them in real life, leading to a desperate fight for survival.

The thrilling and scary premise paired with the horrifying visuals of Freddy Krueger, the spirit played by Robert Englund can cause nightmares to anyone. The success of this low-budget horror film serves as a lesson to modern-day productions that spend millions yet often end in disappointment.

2. 'Halloween' (1978)

Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle in 'Halloween' (@compassinternationalpictures)

'Halloween', directed by John Carpenter and released in 1978, launched the iconic franchise that now includes 13 films, comic books, and video games. However, it's still the original film that remains closer to the hearts of fans who have watched this masterpiece.

It follows the story of Michael Myers, who escapes from a mental institution 15 years after murdering his teenage sister. He then stalks another teenager and her friends on Halloween night. The film is as scary and suspenseful as it can get, making it a horror classic.

1. 'Psycho' (1960)

'Psycho' features Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh in lead roles (@paramountpictures)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, 'Psycho' revolves around the encounter between an embezzler on the run and a shy motel owner. This horror movie starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh is considered one of Hitchcock's best and most influential films.

Often ranked among the greatest films of all time, the film set an example in its genre. It's not your regular horror film but a piece of art that any horror lover must watch.

Other films in the top 10 list are- 'Pearl' (2022), 'Totally Killer' (2023), 'Sweeney Todd' (2007), 'Terrifier 2' (2022), 'Thanksgiving' (2023), 'Candyman' (2021), and 'Freaky' (2020).

We wish you happy hauntings!