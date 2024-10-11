'Lonely Planet' is crowded with cliches, but despite strong performances there's still just one star

Netflix's 'Lonely Planet' follows two individuals who meet at a retreat in Morocco and develop a connection, despite their age gap

Contains spoilers for 'Lonely Planet'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Falling in love while away from your ordinary life is something that many of us romantic souls have fantasized about at least once in our lives, and this is precisely what happens in Netflix's latest flick, 'Lonely Planet.' Despite having admirable characters and a story that screams shattering stereotypes, 'Lonely Planet' struggles to soar beyond the clichés that have characterized the genre of age-gap movies.

From the trailer itself, you get an idea that the movie will deal with the age-gap romance where our main leads will fall in love while on a retreat, which does appear exciting and intriguing. However, the outcome is not what you would expect given the predictability of the narrative and lack of twists that are essential to keep the storyline interesting.

'Lonely Planet' delivers romance but lacks surprises

Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth in a still from 'Lonely Planet' (@netflix)

The film follows Katherine Lowe (Laura Dern), a prominent novelist who travels to a writers' retreat in gorgeous Morocco to escape her tumultuous life. Katherine, eager to finish her newest work, immerses herself in a luxurious environment but life has a surprise in store for her when she meets Owen Brophy (Liam Hemsworth), who comes to the retreat with his girlfriend Lily Kemp (Diana Silvers). The basic premise outlines the plotline of the movie, where as time goes on, both Owen and Katherine enjoy each other's company and before they know it, they have developed feelings for each other.

Whilst I am absolutely in for the slow-burn romance, and I did enjoy some in 'Lonely Planets' too, the 94-minute runtime feels unnecessarily long. Several scenes in the film might have been trimmed away, making the whole experience more tight and enjoyable. Furthermore, as I already stated, the film lacks the element of surprise, and before you realize it, you will have subconsciously predicted the movie's conclusion. I'd also want to elaborate on the supporting characters, as most of them feel underdeveloped or are in the film only for the purpose of being there, with no personal agendas.

Stellar performances elevate 'Lonely Planet'

Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth in a still from 'Lonely Planet' (YouTube/@netflix)

The performances in 'Lonely Planet' are one of the highlights, and I'm sure they'll make your heart skip a beat. Laura Dern's portrayal of Katherine is a chef's kiss. She brilliantly captures the aura of Katherine, a successful novelist who is navigating the turbulent seas of a chaotic life. Liam Hemsworth's portrayal of Owen shines brilliantly and matches Dern's performance nicely. Hemsworth's performance captures the emotion of a man feeling out of place amid the retreat's literary gatherings, which many of us have experienced at some point in our lives.

However, Hemsworth's chemistry with Dern will warm your heart. I suppose it’s their undeniable connection that gives their slow-burn romance a genuine and emotionally impactful feel.

Furthermore, I truly admired Ben Smithard's cinematography in 'Lonely Planets'. Smithard has captured Morocco's magnificent scenery with brilliant hues and complex textures. The gorgeous visuals provide considerably more layers to the narrative, serving as a backdrop for the core relationship.

Overall, 'Lonely Planet' is not a horrible film, as it nicely captures Dern and Hemsworth's excellent chemistry against magnificent visuals. I believe that if the narrative's dependence on clichés and lack of depth could have been avoided, 'Lonely Planet' would have fulfilled its full potential.

'Lonely Planet' trailer