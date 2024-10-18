‘Woman of the Hour’ Review: Be warned, you will never look at dating gameshows the same way again

ISOLATED MOUNTAINS, WYOMING: On September 13, 1978, America witnessed one of the most bizarre moments in the history of TV. Rodney Alcala, a convicted sex offender and serial killer, appears on ‘The Dating Game’, smiling and flirting with a bachelorette on national TV. Little did the audience know, that Alcala had already murdered several women and would later be convicted for many more crimes. ‘Woman of the Hour’, Anna Kendrick's directorial debut, follows this chilling true story through a sensitive yet alarming lens.

‘Woman of the Hour’ isn't just about Alcala's horrifying crimes that took that nation by storm. The film goes far deeper, throwing light on how society steeped in casual sexism and ignorance allowed a monster to slip through the cracks of the justice system. Kendrick, who also stars as Cheryl Bradshaw, the bachelorette wooed by Alcala, exposes the misogyny that was not only prevalent in the 70s but also prominent to the killer’s ability to continue his horrifying spree.

Anna Kendrick's performance hits too close to home

Kendrick's portrayal of Cheryl hits too close to home and I think we can all attest to that. She's not painted as a heroine, but rather as an ordinary woman caught up in a dangerous situation. Cheryl’s life on the exterior appears like many others, marred by interactions that constantly belittle her worth. From a casting director who sees her as just another body to a neighbor who guilts her into bed, Kendrick stresses the everyday misogyny that made women like Cheryl vulnerable in a world that was quick to dismiss their concerns.

Let's not forget Daniel Zovatto's edge-of-the-seat performance as Alcala. If you're looking for a typical over-the-top villain often seen in serial killer films, this might disappoint you because Alcala is presented as disturbingly normal. He's a charming, seemingly intelligent man who hides his predatory nature behind a smile. Shocking? I know! Zovatto’s calm, measured performance makes Alcala even more terrifying, as it reminds us that evil doesn’t always look like the obvious monster.

‘Woman of the Hour’ is a must-watch despite its occasional flaws

I love how ‘Woman of the Hour’ keeps in mind not to glorify the horrors. While Alcala's crimes are surely central to the plot, Kendrick smartly avoids fetishizing the violence and this has been the biggest issue with most DV movies of late. The gruesome acts are left off-screen, allowing the movie to maintain respect for the victims and a sensitive approach to the crimes being spoken about. This is truly what sets 'Woman of the Hour' apart from many other true crime adaptations. What really makes the movie disturbing is Kendrick and screenwriter Ian McDonald's choice to focus more on the psychological trauma and horrors than the physical brutality.

Sure, the movie does come with its set of cons as it falters in places. While it makes to not go too deep in Alcala's psyche due to ethical reasons, it somewhat leaves his character feeling incomplete. I never truly got a sense of his motivations beyond his surface-level charm and need for violence. On the other hand, some of the victims's stories are just brushed upon and bungled into brief flashbacks that don't allow much room for emotional chasm.

The aesthetics of ‘Woman of the Hour’ also feel overly polished at times. The 70s setting, while mostly convincing, is occasionally undermined by details that feel a little too perfect, like the gleaming teeth and impeccably styled clothes similar to 'Daisy Jones & The Six'. This sometimes distracts viewers from the harshness of the story, making it feel less authentic in places.

Anna Kendrick as a director wasn't on our cards, but we aren't complaining

But with that being said, Kendrick's direction is largely impressive, especially for a first-timer. She has a keen understanding of suspense, and this was particularly seen in the film's tense scenes, for example: Cheryl and Alcala’s imagined post-show date. This scene gave me goosebumps as it slowly spirals into a quiet, slow-burning nightmare, perfectly catching the terror that comes with the realization that something is very, very wrong.

At the end of the day, ‘Woman of the Hour’ is less about the horrors committed by a single man and more about the systematic failures that allowed him to flourish. We can deny it all we want, but somewhere society enabled Alcala to continue his crimes far longer than he should have. Especially during the climax, even as one of the women in the crowd recognizes him from a past crime, the danger goes unnoticed, underscoring the chilling ease with which Alcala hid in plain sight and the movie did an absolutely great job at showing this.

With ‘Woman of the Hour’, Kendrick proves herself not just a talented actress, but a director with a unique voice and a clear vision. The film isn’t perfect, but it’s a tense, gripping thriller that leaves a lasting impact. It’s not just a story of one killer, but of a culture that turned a blind eye to the suffering of women. And in that, Woman of the Hour finds its true horror.

