Netflix has a new king! Chris Pratt’s reign ends as Will Smith takes over #1 spot

Here’s the list of the top 10 Netflix movies this week

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With a steady flow of engaging and out-of-the-box content, Netflix continues to thrive in 2024, just as it has every year. The streaming giant's Top 10 list for movies from October 7 to October 13 confirms this trend, featuring a mix of familiar favorites and surprising newcomers.

'The Menendez Brothers,' captivates viewers, securing the number two spot on the list with its intriguing premise. Meanwhile, Chris Pratt's 'The Garfield Movie' holds the eighth position on the list. However, the number one spot is claimed by a sequel that is considered one of the most entertaining films of the year and features Hollywood royalty.

10. It's What's Inside

A still from 'It's What's Inside'(@netflix)

Despite receiving negative reviews, 'It's What's Inside' has managed to secure a spot in Netflix's Top 10, showing that the film is well-liked by viewers. The storyline of the science fiction thriller follows Reuben (Devon Terrell), who decides to embrace a night of freedom before tying the knot. He gathers his college friends for a reunion at his stunning home.

However, these friends have their own set of resentments toward one another. Things quickly spiral out of control with the arrival of Forbes (David W. Thompson), a tech wizard with a few tricks up his sleeve. He introduces a device that can switch bodies, and chaos ensues when Forbes suggests playing a game.

9. 2 Guns

Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington in a still from '2 Guns' (@universalpictures)

The 2013 buddy police action comedy 2 Guns remains a favorite among viewers, comfortably holding the number nine spot on Netflix's Top 10. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, '2 Guns', depicts two undercover operatives, Robert 'Bobby' Trench (Denzel Washington) and Michael 'Stig' Stigman (Mark Wahlberg), who infiltrate a Mexican drug gang while unaware of each other’s true identities.

As the story progresses, the duo works together to discover corruption inside their agency as well as to bring down the drug gang.

8. The Garfield Movie

Nicholas Hoult, Chris Pratt, and Harvey Guillén in 'The Garfield Movie' (@Columbiapictures)

'The Garfield Movie' continues to capture the hearts of viewers, holding the number eight spot on Netflix's Top 10 list, enticing fans with its engaging blend of stunning graphics and voiceovers by Hollywood bigwigs.

The animated comedy flick follows Garfield (Chris Pratt), a sluggish and cynical tabby cat, on an adventure after his owner Jon Arbuckle (Nicholas Hoult) adopts a dog, Odie (Harvey Guillén). However, Roland (Brett Goldstein) and Nolan (Bowen Yang) abduct Garfield and Odie at night. This sets off an adventurous journey in which Garfield even meets his father Vic (Samuel L. Jackson).

7. Trouble

Amy Deasismont in a still from 'Trouble' (@netflix)

Directed by Jon Holmberg, this thriller has gained popularity among viewers, as reflected in its seventh-place position on Netflix. The film follows Conny (Filip Berg), a divorced salesman whose life turns upside down when he is falsely imprisoned for murder.

Now in prison, Conny encounters criminals who mistake him for a pilot, just like his ex-wife's new lover. As the story progresses, tension mounts as Conny navigates life behind bars while dealing with the emotional toll of being separated from his daughter.

6. Pixels

Adam Sandler and Matt Lintz in a still from 'Pixels' (@sonypicturesentertainment)

With its mix of science fiction and action humor, 'Pixels' holds the number six spot on Netflix's top ten list. The film presents an intriguing scenario where aliens misinterpret video feeds from classic arcade games as a declaration of war, prompting them to launch an attack on Earth using giant replicas of video game characters.

To deal with the crisis, the President of the United States gathers a group of previous arcade champions, including Sam Brenner (Adam Sandler), to lead the planet's defense against this unexpected menace.

5. The Platform 2

Milena Smit in a still from 'The Platform' 2 (@netflix)

If you enjoyed 'The Platform,' which skillfully explores the class system, you'll love its sequel, 'The Platform 2,' which has bagged number six on Netflix's Top 10 movies of the week. The sequel follows a new protagonist, Perempuan (Milena Smit), as she navigates the harsh system and struggles for survival.

Perempuan's journey is one of defiance and sacrifice as she strives to free a small child trapped in the depths of the prison. The film features an intense plot that will keep you hooked until the very end.

4. Lonely Planet

Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth in a still from 'Lonely Planet' (@netflix)

Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth's comfortable chemistry in 'Lonely Planet' was a treat to watch, and the film's fourth-place ranking is a testament to its appeal. The film follows Katherine Lowe (Laura Dern), a renowned novelist who attends a writers' retreat in the picturesque setting of Morocco.

Katherine, eager to complete her latest project, immerses herself in her work, but an unexpected encounter with Owen Brophy (Liam Hemsworth) changes everything for her. As the story unfolds, Owen and Katherine grow closer, and before they know it, they develop genuine feelings for one another.

3. Sing

A still from 'Sing' (@netflix)

The third spot is taken by the 2016 animated musical comedy 'Sing'. The film follows a koala named Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey), who organizes a singing competition to save his struggling theater.

The film follows a diverse collection of animal candidates, each facing their struggles and aspirations for recognition. With catchy musical numbers and uplifting scenes, the movie remains fresh in fans' minds as it makes a comeback in Netflix's Top 10

2. The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lyle Menendez claimed that he had been sexually abused by his father during his trial (YouTube /@courttv)

Based on a true story, 'The Menendez Brothers' continues to captivate audiences, holding the number two spot on Netflix's Top Ten Movies of the Week list. The film chronicles the infamous real crime case of Lyle and Erik Menendez.

The movie delves into the notorious 1989 case in which the siblings murdered their wealthy parents, José and Mary Louise 'Kitty' Menendez. The film focuses on the historic trial, during which the Menendez brothers seek to justify their actions by alleging abuse and mental torment inflicted by their parents.

1. Bad Boys: Ride or Die

'Bad Boys: Rise or Die' is the part of 'Bad Boys' franchise (@netflix)

The 'Bad Boys' maintains a strong fan base, as demonstrated by the number one spot held by its latest film, 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die.' The movie follows Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) as the iconic duo returns for another action-packed adventure.

This time, the two must work together with a new generation of detectives to bring down a brutal drug cartel. The film contains exhilarating action scenes and hilarious banter between the two characters.