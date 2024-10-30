'DWTS' duo Alan Bersten and Ilona Maher have got to stop being one-trick ponies

'DWTS' contestant Alan Bersten has a solid fan base, all thanks to her rubgy career

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 kicked off their Halloween Nightmares Night featuring Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten. The duo delivered a not-so-perfect performance, with Ilona noticeably losing her balance a couple of times. While she demonstrated growth and hard work, it was clear that she was in jeopardy of elimination. Despite losing the dance-off against Dwight Howard and landing in the bottom three on the leaderboard, Ilona managed to survive another week.

There’s no denying that Ilona has come a long way since her debut. She has improved in her moves and flexibility, but she still lags behind much of her competition. Although she received straight 8s from all the judges, Carrie Ann Inaba was unusually generous on this night, awarding a 10 to everyone else. Following her dance-off loss to Dwight, Ilona found herself in the bottom tier. However, tonight wasn’t Ilona’s farewell, as Jenn Tran was ultimately eliminated.

Surprisingly, Jenn delivered relatively better performances than Ilona and exhibited great chemistry with Sasha Farber, something that seems lacking between Ilona and Alan. This raises concerns about whether Ilona’s survival is largely due to her rugby career and the fan base that comes with it. With 4.2 million followers on Instagram, her extensive sports background is hard to overlook. Similarly, fellow athlete Dwight has stayed in the competition largely thanks to his massive fan base and the judges' support. Overall, it appears that Ilona’s continued presence in the competition relies more on her fan support than on her actual performance.

'Dancing with the Stars' Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten received straight 8s from all the judges (Instagram/@ilonamaher)

Did 'DWTS' duo Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten deserve more than straight 8s?

'DWTS' duo Ilona and Alan has shown consistent improvement each week. On Halloween night, they performed a Tango, earning praise from the judges, who noted Ilona's evident hard work. However, it was clear from the outset that they were likely to receive 8s for their performance. Ilona’s balance issues were noticeable, with both Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough highlighting the need for improvement in her footwork. Given Carrie Ann's tendency to score high, she awarded 10s to nearly everyone that night, it seemed Ilona could have at least earned a 9. Even Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach received a 10, despite their consistent lack of chemistry.

'DWTS' duo Ilona and Alan has shown consistent improvement each week (Instagram/@rams)

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten lack choreography, relying only on lifts

While Ilona and Alan are showing progress, their lack of choreography is hard to overlook. The 'DWTS' duo frequently faces criticism for relying heavily on lifts in their routines, turning their performances into more of a lifting competition than a true display of dance. Ilona’s performances often feel flat, with her primarily stomping around the stage. This has landed her in hot water on several occasions with her often receiving the lowest scores, and Halloween night seemed like a do-or-die moment for her. However, she managed to survive, seemingly because of her strong fan support.

Ilona Maher received the lowest score (@abc)

Can Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten win 'DWTS' Season 33 on fan support alone?

There are at least two clear contenders for the 'DWTS' Season 33 trophy with Joey Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson being one of them. However, Ilona’s ability to survive each week, despite consistently receiving the lowest scores, suggests that she could potentially claim the glittering trophy purely based on her fan support from her rugby career. A notable example is Bobby Bones, whose strong fan base contributed to his success in the competition. While fan support wasn’t the only factor in his win, it certainly played a significant role in helping him secure the trophy. Now, although it’s uncertain if history will repeat itself, Ilona could easily make it into the top 5 if her fans continue to rally behind her.

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten were in the bottom three (@abc)

