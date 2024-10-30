'DWTS' judges are at it again as they save another weak performance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach might survive another week after the judges seemingly lent the duo a helping hand. On Halloween night, they delivered one of the season's most haunting contemporary routines, earning a standing ovation from Derek Hough. It was clear that Dwight gave it his all, supported by his impressive build and tall stature.

Embracing the true spirit of Halloween, Dwight delivered a delightful creepiness. Bruno Tonioli noted that the danger and fear were palpable, while Dwight appeared more determined and focused than ever. Although the choreography was solid, the execution fell short, leaving Dwight looking somewhat self-conscious. While it appeared to be Dwight's best performance of the season, it still fell short compared to his peers. Despite the flat execution, Dwight and Daniella received a score of 28, including a perfect 10 from Carrie Ann Inaba. Although the performance seemed overscored, the storytelling aspect made it somewhat fitting. Overall, it looks like Dwight and Daniella have successfully made it to the next week, largely thanks to the judges.

'DWTS' duo Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach face vote challenges due to his controversial past

While 'DWTS' star Dwight may survive this week after earning a decent score, it ultimately depends on the audience and their votes. He has a controversial past, including allegations of sexual assault and battery, as well as accusations of child abuse, which he has admitted to. Given this serious history, Daniella seems focused on damage control, frequently praising Dwight and his work ethic

Given this backdrop, it seems the audience is becoming increasingly aware of Dwight's past, leading to hopes for his removal from the competition, even with his high scores. Overall, there are still ominous clouds hanging over Dwight's future in the competition.

'DWTS' duo Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach struggle with low scores

Over the weeks, 'DWTS' duo Dwight and Daniella have struggled with their scores, often finding themselves on the brink of elimination. Last week, it was clear that both Phaedra Parks and Dwight Howard faced a do-or-die moment, which ultimately led to Phaedra's elimination. Halloween night presented another critical opportunity for Dwight, and he excelled, successfully dodging elimination for now. However, it's uncertain how long he and Daniella will continue to escape it.

Dwight did not begin the competition on the best note, and his large build may be impacting his ability to perform with the smoothness and flexibility required. Nonetheless, Halloween night's performance might just be Dwight's best so far.

Does Daniella Karagach seem uneasy around Dwight Howard?

With Dwight's sexual assault allegations making headlines, many are observing the lack of chemistry between Daniella and Dwight, both on stage and during rehearsals. Despite not attempting to portray a romantic storyline, it's evident that they lack the connection seen in most 'DWTS' pairs. Their body language doesn't convey the same strength as their competitors, which ultimately contributes to a lackluster performance.

