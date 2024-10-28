'DWTS' star Rylee Arnold makes it Instagram official with her mystery man

'DWTS' star Rylee Arnold shares photos with her NFL beau

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' pro Rylee Arnold has officially introduced her new boyfriend, Walker Lyons. He plays as a Tight End for the University of Southern California Trojans. He received scholarship offers from 35 major programs across the country and was named Man of the Year at the high school All-American Bowl.

However, he put his college football career on hold to preach the gospel in Norway for two years. Walker's father, Tim Lyons was the first missionary from his family and he followed in his father's footsteps. Walker's father also played football, and he comes from a notable family. His grandfather, Kieth Merrill, is a renowned filmmaker and author. Rylee recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos capturing her sweet moments with an NFL player while being wrapped around his arms. She also enjoyed the game and posed for a photo on the field with her sister, Brynley Arnold, and Brynley's husband, Donny McGinnis

'DWTS' star Rylee Arnold teases her romance with mystery man

Before making things Instagram official, 'DWTS' star Rylee Arnold teased her romance with a mystery man. She took to her TikTok and revealed that she had started dating someone special. She reflected on her date and called the most recent meet-up "a little bit more spontaneous" than the first date.

The ABC show star shared that they went out two nights in a row, enjoying each other's company. She revealed that they got food and walked around California's Santa Monica. Rylee noted that her date was incredibly easy to talk to, and they discovered many shared interests, making their conversation even more enjoyable. She further revealed that her schedule aligns with her new beau and they got free at the same time of the week.

Rylee Arnold sparks dating rumours with 'DWTS' partner Stephen Nedoroscik

'DWTS' star Rylee Arnold has been shining alongside her partner Stephen Nedoroscik, dazzling audiences on the ABC stage. Their captivating performances and undeniable chemistry have sparked whispers of a possible romance.

However, Stephen quickly put those rumors to rest, reassuring fans that he is still happily dating his long-term girlfriend, Tess McCracken. He clarified that his bond with Rylee is purely platonic, and even more delightfully, the trio enjoys a wonderful friendship together, dispelling any notions of a love triangle.

Did 'DWTS' star Rylee Arnold date Harry Jowsey?

'DWTS' stars Rylee Arnold and Harry Jowsey sparked romance rumors during their time on the ABC show. As Rylee's first celebrity partner in Season 32, where they impressively finished in sixth place, their chemistry sparked speculation after the duo was spotted hand-in-hand outside the ballroom.

Despite the whispers, Harry stepped forward to clarify that he and Rylee never shared a romantic connection. He emphasized that their bond is strictly platonic, and they are simply good friends enjoying the journey together.