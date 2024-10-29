'DWTS' ‘Halloween Nightmares Night’ spoilers: One 'haunting' routine ;eaves judges floored

Dancing with the Stars's forthcoming episode will feature spooky performances and haunting themes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: On Dancing with the Stars's upcoming Halloween-themed showdown, the contestants are set to push their limits as they perform chilling routines, turning the dance floor into a stage of nightmares. The 'Halloween Nightmares' night promises spooky dances, intense dance-offs, and ghostly transformations. With only seven couples remaining, literally, every point counts in this haunting competition.

With immunity in question, the winners in each dance-off will receive some valuable bonus points and only the most captivating and chilling performances should make it through the haunting Halloween showdown on DWTS!

In the episode, former NFL star Danny Amendola is paired with Witney Carson as he faces his fear of snakes in an intense Argentine Tango to "Poison" by RAVN, complete with quick cuts to capture the slithery, evil nature of the animals. Meanwhile, 'Bachelor' alum Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson will make his fear of ventriloquist dolls come to life in another Argentine Tango, dancing to "Ramalama (Bang Bang)" by Róisín Murphy. Their performance promises eerie, puppet-like precision that brings his phobia to life. Taking the scare factor to the next level, NBA champion Dwight Howard teams up with Daniella Karagach for a Contemporary routine inspired by the Boogeyman. Set to "Ring Around The Rosie" by District 78, Dwight's routine is sure to feature powerful commanding moves that bring this terrifying figure to the dance floor.

'DWTS' judges call Joey Graziadei's performance 'haunting'

During the Halloween episode of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Joey Graziadei and his pro partner Jenna Johnson did a number that surely put the judges in their trance. Their Argentine tango played out like a nightmare with ventriloquist dolls, adding suspense and mystery.

The judges loved Joey's "haunting" performance and how, through his stark expressions and articulate movements, he was able to bring this dark theme across. This was a very chilling Halloween theme that impressed the panel, and this performance made him one of the stand-out performers on the night.

'DWTS' will have a Halloween Nightmares episode (@abc)

Who got eliminated in the latest episode of 'DWTS' Season 33?

In the latest episode of 'Dancing With the Stars' this Season 33, Phaedra Parks and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy faced elimination, owing to the underwhelming combined tally of judges' scores and viewers' votes.

As Phaedra leaves this competition, her words are those of appreciation for the experience she had with Val "the best coach ever."

Phaedra Parks on 'DWTS' (@abc)

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on ABC