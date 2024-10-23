‘DWTS’ judges are at it again, Joey Graziadei's brilliant Samba gets some bizarre scores

'DWTS' star Joey Graziadei and his dance partner Jenna Johnson scored 25 out of 30 for their Samba routine

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Joey Graziadei is flaunting his chiseled physique on 'Dancing With The Stars'! In the latest episode of the ABC dance competition, Joey played the role of the Disney character Tarzan, taking the stage shirtless to embody the beloved hero.

On Tuesday, October 22, 'The Bachelor' alum and his dance partner Jenna Johnson took over the dance floor and performed a Samba routine which was set to the popular track 'Trashin’ the Camp' from Tarzan. Joey and Jenna’s dance skills and impressive choreography captivated both fans and the judges. After their well-executed act, they earned a score of 25 out of 30 from the judging panel, which included Bruno Toniolo, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough. We believe the duo deserved better scores as their performance was executed to perfection. Their scores did not reflect the impressive display they delivered during the Disney Night-themed episode of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33. This has sparked questions about the fairness of the show’s scoring system

'DWTS' stars Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson performed a Samba routine (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

'DWTS' star Joey Graziadei brought Tarzan to life

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 contestant Joey Graziadei truly embodied the character of Tarzan in his recent performance. He not only looked like the Disney character but he also mirrored the entire persona of Tarzan. From his walk to his facial expressions, every aspect of his performance reflected the spirit of Tarzan.

Regarding the judges' feedback on Joey's dance performance, Bruno Tonioli described it as 'natural' but noted there was room for improvement. Meanwhile, Derek Hough praised the performance while suggesting that Joey could focus more on his arm movements. Carrie Ann Inaba expressed that Joey truly brought the Disney character Tarzan to life on stage. She also advised the reality TV star to focus on adding more bounce to his movements and refining his dance steps.

'DWTS' star Joey Graziadei brought Tarzan to life during the Disney Night-themed episode (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Who received the highest scores on 'DWTS' Disney Night?

At the end of the Disney Night on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33, two pairs found themselves in a tie for the top position on the leaderboard. Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong delivered a powerful performance with their Paso Doble routine, earning a score of 27 out of 30.

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson put their dancing skills on display with an incredible jazz routine, which earned them an amazing score of 27 out of 30. Additionally, Chandler and Brandon secured immunity, protecting them from a dance-off in week 7.

'DWTS' stars Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong performed a Paso Doble routine during Disney night (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on ABC.