'AGT' Season 19 judges’s surprising picks raise eyebrows as unexpected acts advance to semifinals

The judges's controversial choices on 'AGT' Season 19 resulted in three surprising semifinalists on the NBC program

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: In Episode 12 of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, host Terry Crews revealed the three acts advancing to the semifinals of the NBC competition. Terry first invited Ashlee Montague and NiNi to the stage, announcing that Ashlee was one of the top five acts. He then brought out Alex Sampson and Schumacher, revealing that Alex also made it into the top five. Between Bboy Samuka and Brooke Bailey, Samuka secured a spot in the top five. With only two spots remaining, Terry announced that Young-Min had made it into the top five, while the sibling trio Biko's Manna did not.

The final spot went to Sky Elements. After gathering the top five on stage, Terry announced that Alex Sampson was the first to advance to the semifinals, followed by Young-Min and Sky Elements as the final act to make it through. The judges seemed quite disappointed with the top three acts advancing to the semifinals, particularly with Biko's Manna not succeeding. Simon Cowell was observed comforting Sofia Vergara, who looked upset, while Howie Mandel appeared shocked. The judging panel was also taken aback by the selection of all three semifinalists. When Alex's name was announced, Simon expressed his disbelief with a stunned "What"? The judges seemed to have second thoughts about their choices, as their expressions conveyed. These unexpected decisions led to three surprising semifinalists on the NBC show.

'AGT' Season 19 judges were surprised by the names of three semifinalists (@nbc)

Who was eliminated during 'AGT' Season 19 Quarterfinals Part 2?

Unfortunately, the following acts did not receive the necessary votes from the audience to progress to the 'AGT' Season 19 Semifinals. These talented performers included Ashlee Montague, who showcased her unique ballerina skills, Bboy Samuka, known for his incredible breakdancing moves, and Biko's Manna, who brought their distinctive style to the stage.

Additionally, Brooke Bailey, known for her captivating presence, along with the group Legión, which impressed viewers with their dynamic performances, also did not make it through. Moreover, NiNi, a crowd favorite, and Schumacher, who showcased remarkable talent, were among those eliminated. Each of these performers brought their unique flair and artistry to the show, but unfortunately, their time in the competition has come to an end.

'AGT' Season 19 contestants NiNi and Ashlee Montague both have been eliminated ahead of the semifinals (Instagram/@agtauditions)

When does 'AGT' Season 19 Episode 13 air?

'America's Got Talent' Season 19, Episode 13, titled 'Quarterfinal 3,' is scheduled to air on Tuesday, August 27, at 8 PM ET on NBC. This episode promises to showcase a variety of incredible performances as contestants continue their journey toward the coveted title.

Following this exciting episode, fans will not want to miss the Live Results show, which is set to broadcast the very next day, Wednesday, August 28, at 8 PM ET on NBC. During this special episode, viewers will discover which contestants have earned their spots in the next stage of the competition, adding to the suspense and drama that AGT is known for. Be sure to mark your calendars for these two thrilling nights of entertainment!

'AGT' Season 19 judges's poor decision-making contributed to three surprising semifinalists on the NBC show (Instagram/@agt)

What is the format of 'AGT' Season 19?

The 'AGT' Quarterfinals consist of four weeks, with 11 acts performed each week. In Season 19's Quarterfinals, there are four Live Show Golden Buzzers, enabling each judge to send one act directly to the Finals. The other spots in the Semifinals will be filled based on votes from American viewers for their preferred acts.

In the Semifinal round, 12 performances will vie for six fan votes, which will enable them to move on to the Final alongside the Live Show Golden Buzzers and secure a spot in the Top 10. The Top 10 will compete for the prestigious $1 million prize in a prolonged two-week Finale event.

'America's Got Talent' Season 19, Episode 13, titled 'Quarterfinal 3,' is scheduled to air on Tuesday, August 27 (@nbc)

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 streams on NBC on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 PM ET.