‘AGT’ fans have a pet peeve against Sofia Vergara, and it's getting worse

Sofia Vergara has been a judge on NBC show 'America's Got Talent' since Season 15

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: In the most recent episode of 'America's Got Talent,' viewers were treated to an exhilarating showcase featuring 11 talented acts, all of whom poured their hearts and souls into their performances in a bid for fame and recognition during the Quarterfinal 2 round. Each contestant brought their unique flair and creativity to the stage, captivating the audience and judges alike.

After the performances concluded, the esteemed judging panel, which included Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara, took turns offering their thoughts and critiques on the various acts.

However, it was noted that Sofia's feedback tended to lean towards the repetitive side. Throughout her commentary, she frequently used phrases such as "amazing" and "beautiful performance," which, while complimentary, fell short of providing the contestants with the constructive criticism they might have benefitted from.

Many fans and viewers felt that more insightful and varied feedback could have enhanced the overall experience for both the performers and the audience, allowing for a deeper understanding of the acts's strengths and areas for improvement.

'AGT' judges should share their unique perspectives on NBC show

As viewers of the show 'America's Got Talent', we have a strong desire for the judges to share their genuine and original perspectives on each performance. We need to hear their unique insights, as this not only enriches our viewing experience but also provides valuable feedback to the contestants.

We would appreciate constructive criticisms, as they serve a crucial role in helping the performers grow and develop their skills. However, we must emphasize the importance of avoiding repetition in their comments.

When a judge repeatedly expresses the same sentiments for each act, it can give the impression that they lack a comprehensive understanding of the performances and the nuances involved. This redundancy can make it seem as though the judge is not fully engaged or knowledgeable about the various aspects of the performances being presented.

In contrast, thoughtful and varied feedback can inspire contestants to reflect on their weaknesses, work on their areas for improvement, and ultimately evolve as artists. By offering insightful critiques that are tailored to each performance, judges can foster an environment of growth and learning, which benefits not only the contestants but also enhances the overall quality of the show.

Who are the judges on 'AGT' Season 19?

In the current season of 'America's Got Talent,' which is Season 19, the panel of judges features a dynamic lineup consisting of four prominent personalities from the entertainment industry. Howie Mandel, known for his quick wit and humor, brings his unique perspective to the judging table.

Joining him is the ever-controversial Simon Cowell, whose candid critiques and high standards have made him a staple of talent shows around the world. Additionally, the stunning and multifaceted Heidi Klum adds her expertise and flair, bringing a touch of glamour and creativity to the mix. Rounding out the judging panel is the vibrant Sofia Vergara, whose charisma and infectious energy contribute to the show's lively atmosphere.

When does 'AGT' Season 19 Episode 12 air?

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Episode 12 is scheduled to premiere on August 21, 2024, at 8 pm Eastern Time on NBC. This particular episode, titled 'Quarterfinals 2 Results', promises to be filled with excitement and suspense as it will unveil the results of America's votes from the previous night's performances. Viewers can expect to find out which two acts, that showcased their talents in front of the judges and the audience, will have the chance to advance to the semi-finals of this iconic talent competition.

Watch 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC.