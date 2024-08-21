'AGT' Season 19: Watch Simon Cowell hijack Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer for dance group AIRFOOTWORKS

'AGT' Season 19 judge Howie Mandel hit the Golden Buzzer for AIRFOOTWORKS, outshining Simon Cowell, who cheekily tried to steal the spotlight

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: 'America's Got Talent' is getting increasingly competitive! The stakes were raised even higher on the Tuesday, August 20 episode of the popular NBC series, when Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel playfully argued over who should have awarded the Golden Buzzer for AIRFOOTWORKS's outstanding dance performance.

Things took an unexpected turn when the group's air dance routine had both the audience and judges in stitches, captivating everyone with their rendition of Ed Sheeran's "Celestial." Despite Howie being the only judge with the Golden Buzzer that night, Simon told host Terry Crews, "Terry, I am just about to get myself fired," before heading over and pressing the button himself.

Simon and Howie rushed to join AIRFOOTWORKS on the stage as gold confetti dropped from the ceiling. Simon was thrilled, while Howie looked a bit alarmed. "Simon wants to take the credit. Howie, this was your Golden Buzzer!" Terry said, before Howie quickly corrected, "This is mine! "This is mine." After a commercial break, Terry informed the audience that Howie was indeed the rightful owner of the Golden Buzzer for the evening, but Simon had cheekily stolen the spotlight.

"Look at this!" Terry spoke those words just before a slow-motion video of the incident played again. "Simon jumps — Howie gets to it first, but Simon tries to hit the Golden Buzzer." Then Howie replied, "It is me, right? I feel like I've been abused!"

Simon responded, "Look, I think when you watch the tape back, you'll find that my finger got there just before Howie's, so that's the way it is." Howie playfully shot back, "Well, keep your fingers off of my buzzer!"

How was 'AGT' Season 19 dance group AIRFOOTWORKS formed?

Before their incredible performance, Takashi Jonishi, the group's founder, shared that the formation of the group was inspired by a back ailment he had previously experienced. "During rehab, I remember watching a workout video. The guy was holding himself up in the air and the idea of AIRFOOTWORKS was born," he remarked. They soon established their routines and won the support of their family after recruiting more members. According to Jonishi, AIRFOOTWORKS has high goals for the program and beyond.

According to their introduction video, he stated, "I want to show our style of dance to the world. We have seen the amazing and unique dance acts on this show. That's why we came to AGT... Tonight, the world will see AIRFOOTWORKS at its best." Then, Howie complimented founder Jonishi and his team, saying, "You guys are athletes, you guys are dancers, you guys are creators!" As for Jonishi, he said, "I dreamed all the time for this moment!" with excitement.

Who has qualified for the 'AGT' Season 19 Finals?

With the Live Show Golden Buzzer under their belt, AIRFOOTWORKS advances directly to the 'AGT' final. They join Hakuna Matata Acrobats, who received Sofía Vergara's Live Show Golden Buzzer in last week's broadcast.

What is the new rule for Golden Buzzer in 'AGT' Season 19?

On August 6, it was revealed that 'AGT' would be redefining the live show format with the debut of the first-ever Live Show Golden Buzzer. During the four weeks of the quarterfinals, each of the four judges will have the chance to send acts directly to the finals with a Live Show buzzer. This is a first for the series.

Twelve acts will advance to the semifinals following the conclusion of the quarterfinals, where they will contend for the top six slots, determined by fan voting. Subsequently, on Tuesday, September 17, and Tuesday, September 24, those six artists will participate in the two-night finale alongside the four Live Show Golden Buzzers.

