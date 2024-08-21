'AGT' Season 19: Watch Sofia Vergara's reaction to Sky Elements’s impression of judges

In their quarterfinal act on 'AGT' Season 19, the drone group Sky Elements created stunning drone impressions of the judges

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: In the recent episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, the drone group Sky Elements delivered a mesmerizing light show that had the judges soaring with excitement. The group skillfully crafted drone formations depicting the NBC judges and host Terry Crews, securing their place in the semifinals. During their performance, the scene shifted outdoors, where a fleet of 1,000 drones illuminated the night sky. The drones formed impressive images, including Terry Crews as a circus ringmaster, Sofia Vergara as a trapeze artist, Howie Mandel as a magician, Heidi Klum as a flame thrower, and Simon Cowell pressing the golden buzzer.

Simon described the performance as "honestly incredible," expressing his amazement at their ability to excel in their very first audition. He marveled at the precision with which they executed their act. Sofia, although she thoroughly enjoyed the performance, questioned whether the images of herself and Heidi truly resembled them. It seemed she wasn't entirely satisfied with the drone imagery created by Sky Elements. She openly shared her disappointment, suggesting that the likeness wasn’t quite what she had hoped for.

'AGT' judge Howie Mandel was impressed by Sky Elements's drone act

'America's Got Talent' judge Howie Mandel was amazed by Sky Elements's drone performance during the Quarterfinals 2 of the NBC show. He was particularly impressed by the accuracy of the images of the judges created with the lights.

Howie found the portrayals of the NBC judges to be very accurate. He had nothing but praise for the Sky Elements drone act, expressing his delight with both the images and their precision in the air.

'AGT' Season 19 drone group Sky Elements butter up NBC judges to secure a spot in the semifinals

The drone performance group Sky Elements from Season 19 of 'America's Got Talent' tried their best to win over the NBC judges with their charm and skill to earn themselves a coveted spot in the semifinals.

During their Quarterfinals performance, the drone troupe Sky Elements executed a spectacular display by creating intricate aerial images of the entire judging panel, which included Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara.

They aimed to impress the judges and secure a place in the semifinals. But Sky Elements didn’t stop there—they also crafted an image of the show's host, Terry Crews, in an effort to win him over and gain his support.

Watch 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC.