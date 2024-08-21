Howie Mandel's opinion on Bboy Samuka's performance signals his future on 'AGT'

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Bboy Samuka has impressed Howie Mandel with his quarterfinals dance performance

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: 'America's Got Talent' continues the countdown to the Season 19 finale on Tuesday with its second live show of the summer. Brazilian break dancer Bboy Samuka dazzled everyone during the quarter-final round 2.

In this quarter-final round, losing one of his legs due to cancer did not stop the talented break dancer Bboy Samuka from following his dreams and striving to prove to the world that he is “not a disabled dancer", he is a "dancer".

After delivering an absolutely astonishing performance in the quarterfinals, Bboy was met with an overwhelming standing ovation from both the judges and the audience. Every single judge rose to their feet to commend Bboy Samuka for his exceptional talent and the immense passion he brings to the art of dancing. The atmosphere was electric, filled with admiration and respect for his extraordinary skills.

After a standing ovation from the audience, judge Howie Mandel told Bboy he was "truly amazing", he had "raised the bar" and believed he had earned a place in the finals. For those of you wondering, let us share with you, 'AGT' Season 19 finale is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell calls Bboy Samuka's performance 'best act'

After Bboy Samuka's dance performance, judge Simon Cowell requested the audience to react once more to demonstrate just how captivating and infectious his performance had been. He then emphatically declared that, without a doubt, he was the best act of the evening.

Heidi Klum inquired with Bboy regarding his thoughts on the Olympics, meanwhile host Terry Crews shared that he and Bboy had spent time together in Paris, where they enjoyed watching the Olympic events.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell calls Bboy Samuka's performance 'best act' (YouTube/@agt)

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Bboy Samuka's devastating setback led him to dancing

At just 14 years old, Bboy Samuka faced the heartbreaking news of a cancer diagnosis that affected his right leg. To save his life, doctors decided that a full leg amputation below the hip was necessary. This difficult time could have discouraged him from chasing his dreams, but instead, it marked a new beginning.

After his surgery, he was introduced to breakdancing, also known as Bboying and hip-hop, which quickly became a source of strength and happiness. Despite his physical limitations, he developed a distinctive dance style that is energetic, dynamic, and powerful. His performances, marked by incredible balance, creativity, and resilience, have distinguished him in the breakdancing community.

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Bboy Samuka's devastating setback led him to break dancing (YouTube/@agt)

How to vote for Bboy Samuka in 'AGT' Season 19?

Voting for 'AGT' starts every Tuesday at 8 pm ET for live viewers. Each person can cast up to ten votes per method, totaling twenty votes across all platforms. Be quick, as the voting period ends on Wednesday at 7 am ET. We can help you vote for your favorite 'AGT' contestants too.

Luckily, there is a way for people to vote for 'AGT' using their computer or mobile internet browser. They can go to the official 'AGT' voting website, but they need to create a free NBCUniversal profile with a valid email address first. Once set up, they can log in and vote up to ten times for their favorite contestant. Remember to save your choices before submitting your final vote.

'AGT' has an official app to help people who want to cast their vote for their favorite contestant in one convenient place. People can watch the entire series, as well as highlights from the night, and use the voting feature by downloading it from Google Play or the Apple App Store. After downloading the app, all you have to do is decide who should advance to the next round by heading to the "Vote" section. It's that easy!

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Bboy Samuka gets a standing ovation from judges (YouTube/@agt)

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on NBC every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 pm ET.