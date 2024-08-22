'AGT' Season 19: Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer pick Schumacher labeled 'so bad, it was good'

Sofia Vergara's Golden Buzzer act, Schumacher, failed to secure America's votes and will not advance to the 'AGT' Season 19 semi-finals

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: 'America's Got Talent' viewers were frustrated when a Golden Buzzer act returned for the quarterfinals on Wednesday, August 21. This dissatisfaction was evident on the Results Show, aired on Thursday, August 22, when the act was ultimately eliminated, underscoring the belief that the Golden Buzzer had been misused.

Schumacher earned a Golden Buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara during their initial 'AGT' audition. In their latest performance, they enacted various scenes as horses and other animals, performing mostly in full-length, skintight bodysuits onstage.

'AGT' judge Sofia Vergara hands out her Golden Buzzer to Schumacher (YouTube/@agt)

Sofia Vergara buried her face in her hands, appearing to regret her decision afterward. Despite this, she defended the Golden Buzzer choice as a "unique" and "fun" option. The other judges swiftly disagreed as Simon Cowell marked them with an "X" midway through while Heidi Klum remarked that it was "so bad, it was good."

Fans, echoing the majority of the judges, were outraged when the "horrible" act advanced to the quarterfinals. When given the chance, they swiftly voted the duo out. During Wednesday's Results Show, the act failed to make it into the Top 5.

Simon Cowell buzzes Sofia Vergara's Golden Buzzer winner Schumacher in 'AGT' Season 19 Live Show (@nbc)

What is the new rule for Golden Buzzer in 'AGT' Season 19?

This season of 'AGT' has generated considerable buzz with the introduction of the Golden Buzzers. For the first time in Season 19, judges have had access to not one, but two Golden Buzzers, allowing them to advance their top candidates directly to the next stage of the competition.

To ramp up the excitement for the Live Quarterfinals on NBC starting on August 13, a new Golden Buzzer twist has been introduced. For the first time in nearly two decades, judges will have a "Live" buzzer at their disposal, allowing them to advance their favorites straight to the Finals.

This implies that even in cases where the judges's vote isn't unanimous, more talent will be able to receive a golden ticket and advance to the competition's conclusion. If it's feasible, the Live Round Golden Buzzer will motivate the competitors to step it up a notch in an already intense competition.

The Judges's request for more buzzers to recognize the extraordinary caliber of talent in Season 19 was fulfilled, which led to the modification. Now, one Judge will receive a Golden Buzzer for the evening in each Quarterfinal, indicating that they will have to make some tough choices.

'AGT' Season 19 introduced many more Golden Buzzers (Instagram/@saintedtrapchoir)

Who won America's Votes in 'AGT' Season 19 Quarter Finals Week 2?

This week, Alex Sampson, Sky Elements USA, and Young Min earned enough votes to advance to the Semi-Finals. Meanwhile, AIRFOOTWORKS secured a spot in the Finals after receiving the controversial Live Show Golden Buzzer on Tuesday.

'AGT' dance crew Airfootworks is directly sent to Season 19 Finals (@nbc/@traepatton)

Who made it to the 'AGT' Season 19 Semi Finals?

Alex, Sky Elements, and Young joined Richard Goodall, Ashes & Arrows, and Rhythm & Roni in 'AGT' Season 19 Semi-Finals.

Richard Goodall made it to 'AGT' Season 19 semifinals (@nbc)

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 streams on NBC on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 PM ET