'AGT' Season 19: Simon Cowell slams Chinese guitarist NiNi's Live Show track

Simon Cowell despised NiNi's song choice during 'AGT' Season 19 Live Show

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: Chinese guitarist NiNi, who dazzled the audience during her audition by fusing traditional music with a more contemporary rock edge, was the last performer on the August 20 episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19. Sofía Vergara said she loved her personality and felt she was great during the Tuesday episode.

Although he claimed he "hated the song and the track because it should have been an anthem," Simon Cowell praised her for being "so interesting and so talented."

NiNi just dropped a guitar solo so fire it might've melted the stage! 🔥🎸 #AGTQuarterfinals pic.twitter.com/iSbfzicPcS — AGT Auditions (@AGTAuditions) August 21, 2024

'AGT' Season 19 judge dubs Chinese musician 'NiNi Hendrix'

NiNi performs rock tunes with traditional Chinese instruments. She expertly shifts between instruments, at one point bringing out a bow to play.

Her complex plucking style is outstanding. Heidi Klum describes her as “absolutely stunning”.

Howie Mandel believes she elevates a previously seen concept. He nicknamed her "NiNi Hendrix".

'AGT' Season 19 musician NiNi hails from Taiwan

NiNi is a folk metal artist from Taichung, Taiwan, who presently resides in Arizona. She had shared the stage with her idol, Lindsey Stirling, on her 2023 tour.

How to vote for NiNi in 'AGT' Season 19?

For those who can watch live, voting starts every Tuesday at 8 pm ET for 'AGT'. Each voter may vote up to ten times, or a total of twenty votes across platforms, depending on the method they choose. Voting must be completed fast since the official session closes on Wednesday at 7 am ET.

Viewers may vote on the official 'AGT' voting website, but they must first create a free NBCUniversal profile with a valid email address. Once everything is set up, you may register and vote for up to ten performances you believe are the finest. Just remember to save your choices before casting your final vote.

For individuals who want to vote for their favorite candidate in one place, 'AGT' has an official app. Users who download it from Google Play or the Apple App Store may view the entire series, as well as the evening's highlights, and vote. After installing the app, simply navigate to the 'Vote' area and decide who should advance to the next round.

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on NBC every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 PM ET