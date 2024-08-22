'AGT' Season 19 contestant NiNi falls short as Ashlee Montague survives elimination ahead of semifinals

'AGT' Season 19 contestant NiNi has been eliminated from the NBC show just ahead of the semifinals

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: In the recent episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, titled 'Quarterfinals 2 Results', the results of America's votes were revealed. In the previous episode, AIRFOOTWORKS earned a spot in the show's finale. Now, three of the remaining ten acts will be selected based on the voting results to advance to the Semi-Finals. At the start of the show, host Terry Crews brought ballerina Ashlee Montague and Chinese guitarist NiNi on the stage. He then announced that Ashlee had received more votes than NiNi, marking the end of NiNi's journey on the NBC program.

NiNi truly deserved a spot on the NBC show over Ashlee. She captivated the audience during her audition by blending traditional music with a modern rock vibe. Her unforgettable performance in the last episode showcased her as one of the coolest acts of the season. We firmly believed NiNi had the talent to headline a Vegas show and become a major star, all while enjoying herself. Her performance on Tuesday was equally impressive, further proving her exceptional abilities. NiNi skillfully played rock songs using traditional Chinese instruments, seamlessly transitioning between them and even incorporating a bow at one point. Throughout her journey on the show, she has consistently impressed both the judges and the audience.

'AGT' Season 19 contestant NiNi was robbed

NiNi, a contestant from Season 19 of 'America's Got Talent' faced an unfortunate setback when she was eliminated from the competition—a decision that many fans and viewers believe was unjust. It is widely felt that she genuinely deserved a place in the semifinals of this prestigious NBC show.

Many viewers felt that NiNi’s performance was significantly stronger and more captivating than that of Ashlee Montague, who advanced further in the competition. Despite this disappointment, we extend our heartfelt wishes for NiNi’s future endeavors. We hope she continues to share her passion for Chinese traditional folk instruments with the world, as her talent and dedication have the power to inspire countless individuals to pursue their dreams and passions. NiNi’s journey is far from over, and we look forward to seeing where her talents will take her next.

'AGT' Season 19 contestant NiNi hails from Taiwan

NiNi is a talented folk metal musician from the vibrant city of Taichung, Taiwan, and currently resides in the picturesque state of Arizona. Throughout her musical journey, she has had the incredible opportunity to perform alongside her idol, the renowned violinist and performer Lindsey Stirling, during Stirling’s 2023 tour.

This experience not only marked a significant milestone in NiNi's career but also allowed her to showcase her unique sound to a wider audience while sharing the stage with one of her greatest inspirations. NiNi’s passion for music and dedication to her craft continue to shine as she navigates her artistic path in the ever-evolving landscape of the folk metal genre.

Who made it to the 'AGT' Season 19 semifinals?

In addition to AIRFOOTWORKS, who has secured a direct spot in the finals, several other talented acts have successfully advanced to the semifinals of Season 19 of 'America's Got Talent'. These include the impressive singer Alex Sampson, the dynamic magician Young-Min, and the captivating drone group Sky Elements, all of whom have showcased their unique skills and artistry throughout the competition. Each of these acts has showcased exceptional talent and charisma, making the semifinals an exciting and highly anticipated stage in this season's journey.

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on NBC every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 PM ET.