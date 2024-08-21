Will Legion make it to Semifinal? 'AGT' Season 19 dance group’s quarterfinal act splits the judges

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell praised Legion's audition but was unimpressed with their live performance

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: 'America's Got Talent' continues its countdown to the Season 19 finale on Tuesday, August 20 with the second live show of the summer. The energetic Argentinian dance group Legión, Sofia Vergara's Golden Buzzer pick from the audition rounds, kicked off this quarter-final round. Known for their fiery performances, Legión stood out by dancing with their feet literally on fire. The group is composed of hardworking family men, each holding down working-class jobs.

On Tuesday, the ensemble upped the ante by setting fire to their boots and hats and adding a drummer to the stage. However, the overall stakes felt lower in this second performance in front of the public. They struck the ground with their feet already ablaze, while drums hung around their necks. It's elegant, illuminated tap dancing—like a sizzling, Latin-flavored Riverdance. This week, their hats were also on fire. It does not appear threatening, but it is spectacular.

Legión just set the stage on FIRE with their malambo dance! 🔥 Argentina represent! #AGTQuarterfinals pic.twitter.com/frky8jVxGW — AGT Auditions (@AGTAuditions) August 21, 2024

Legion's Live Show performance has 'AGT' Season 19 judges split

Sofia remained a fan, stating that they aren't "really professional but are still so good." "What a show," she added. When Howie Mandel expressed disappointment, saying they didn't "elevate" their performance, he anticipated getting booed.

Heidi Klum disagreed, calling the performance "mucho, mucho caliente," and even suggested that if they perform again, Sofia should join them on stage. Simon Cowell praised their audition, but was unhappy with their live performance, admitting it "wasn't as good as he thought it would be." With more booing from the audience, he said, "I just wanted more."

'AGT' Season 19 judges split over Legion's Live Show performance (@nbc)

What kind of dance does 'AGT' Season 19 group Legion perform?

Legion, an Argentinean malambo dance troupe, wowed the crowd with a powerful performance of 'AGT,' with fire emanating from the stage. For those unfamiliar, gauchos are often associated with the traditional Argentine folk dance known as malambo.

Dressed in striking all-black ensembles with leather accents and matching fedoras, the group commanded attention the moment they stepped on stage. Their performance was an exhilarating demonstration of passion and accuracy driven by the rhythmic rhythms of whips, drums, and, of course, fire, with each stride setting their shoes ablaze.

'AGT' Season 19 dance group Legion is an Argentinean malambo dance troupe (@nbc)

How to vote for Legion in 'AGT' Season 19?

Voting for 'AGT' begins every Tuesday at 8 pm ET for those who can watch live. Depending on the method you choose, each individual can vote up to ten times, for a total of twenty votes across platforms. However, you must act fast to cast your vote, since the official window shuts on Wednesday at 7 am ET. We can assist you with voting for fans's preferred 'AGT' participants as well.

Fortunately, there's a means for those who choose to vote for 'AGT' using a computer or mobile internet browser. Viewers may visit the official 'AGT' voting website, but before they can cast a vote, they must create a free NBCUniversal profile with a working email address. After everything is configured, you may log in and cast up to ten votes for your favorite performer. Just don't forget to save your selections before casting your final ballot.

'AGT' has an official app to assist individuals who would like to cast their votes for their preferred candidate in one handy location. People may view the entire series as well as the night's highlights and utilize the voting feature by downloading it from Google Play or the Apple App Store. After downloading the app, all you need to do is decide who should advance to the next round by going to the "Vote" area. That's how simple it is!

'AGT' Season 19 dance group Legion commanded attention the moment they stepped on stage (@nbc)

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on NBC every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 PM ET