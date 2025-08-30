‘AGT’ magic act left the judges speechless after Eiffel Tower and Statue of Liberty appeared onstage

Nicolas RIBS, a magician on ‘America’s Got Talent’ had a screen to showcase his extraordinary tricks that left the theater bewildered.

Nicolas RIBS entered the stage of ‘America’s Got Talent’ with his daughter. An intrigued Heidi Klum greeted him and his daughter, Emma, also sensing an accent as they spoke. “I think it's a French accent,” she said, which the duo affirmed. “So this is a father and daughter act?” Klum further questioned. “No, I am just here to translate,” Emma told her, also noting that her father was going to perform magic. In an exciting tone, Klum responded, "We love magic.”

Further talking to the judge, Emma stated that when Nicolas was 20 years old, he began to learn magic. She then also mentioned that Nicolas was “so crazy about magic that he left his job and now he is doing only magic.” To everyone’s surprise, Emma said that Nicolas was previously a geologist. Emma also said her father was on the show because she encouraged him to be on it. Emma also called herself a huge fan of the series.

As the act began, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell noticed that Nicolas was nervous. Soon the lights dimmed and Nicolas's act was projected on a big screen. He used a board that had an image of Paris and the Eiffel Tower. He soon moved the moon with his finger and pulled a black ball out of a 2D moon. Showing his hands to be empty, he then made the ball disappear from his hands and put the moon back on the board. Nicolas then turned the ball into a moon several times, also passing the ball from one hand to another, within the blink of an eye.

Vergara was already impressed, but a lot was yet to come. He then turned the ball into a deck of cards, prompting Howie Mandel to scream, “Whoa!” As Nicolas pulled the cards out, two 2D tennis balls were visible on his board, which he pulled out again, turning them into a 3D ball. Next, he turned the five of hearts into an ace of hearts. Having his hand away from the cards, he moved them on the board, looking at which even Terry Crews was shocked. As if the cards and balls were not big enough to shock the audience, he then pulled a miniature Eiffel Tower out of the image on the board. Not too long after, he also pulled out a Statue of Liberty miniature in the same manner.

As his act concluded, all four judges stood up and clapped for Nicolas, with Vergara yelling, “Bravo!” Looking at this gesture, Nicolas was seen covering his mouth in shock. According to Fandom, all four judges voted “yes” to send him into the next rounds of ‘AGT’ despite being a fan favorite, he finished in the Bottom 6 of the Top 11. In the Semifinals, Nicolas performed a close-up magic using cards and virtual imagery. He also invited Crews for assistance. For another time, all four judges gave him a standing ovation. Nicolas advanced to the finals of ‘AGT’ Season 17 with Sara James and Celia Munoz.