'Yellowstone' spinoff casting rumors deliver massive spoilers for big finale

After ruling the hearts of fans for five spectacular seasons, perhaps it's time for 'Yellowstone' to bid farewell. However, this isn't the end of Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) story. Premiered back in 2018, the western neo-drama enjoys the status of a classic, all thanks to its gritty universe with high-stakes action.

The final episode of 'Yellowstone' will premiere on Sunday, December 15, with many wondering if this is indeed the end of the journey for the beloved series. However, a new report has confirmed that you will meet your favorite 'Yellowstone' character sooner than expected.

'Yellowstone' will have a new spin-off

Although 'Yellowstone' is ending, fans of the series have other reasons to rejoice, as a new spinoff series, which will primarily focus on Beth and Rip, is in the works, as per Deadline.

Reportedly, Reilly and Hauser have signed on to lead this new 'Yellowstone' spinoff, which will be developed by the creator of 'Yellowstone,' Taylor Sheridan. In addition, the show takes place in the same present-day timeline as the original 'Yellowstone' series and is expected to include other 'Yellowstone' cast members as well.

Forrie J Smith will return for 'Yellowstone' spin-off

While official details regarding the spinoff are still under wraps, it is confirmed that it will feature Rip and Beth. With these two iconic characters leading the series, there's a possibility that the spinoff could include appearances from the original 'Yellowstone' cast. The show can feature Forrie J Smith, who plays Lloyd, and Finn Little, who essays the character of Carter, as they are confirmed to stay at the Dutton Ranch in 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 13.

On the other hand, the characters of Walker and Jimmy, played by Ryan Bingham and Jefferson White, respectively, will head for the 6666 spinoff, making their chances of appearing in the new show quite slim. While the future of Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is still uncertain, if he does survive the chaos of the 'Yellowstone' finale, we might see him return as a villain. Jamie's appearance will add an intriguing layer, where both siblings will continue their feud.

Fans share their two cents on the 'Yellowstone' spin-off

As soon as the news about the 'Yellowstone' spin-off made it into the public domain, fans quickly shared their opinions on X. One excited fan said, "I just hope this spin off is as good as the Yellowstone series....so many times, spinoffs are disappointing."

Another fan added, "Why another spin off? Why not add them to The Madison? Well written scenes with Kelly Reilly & Michelle Pfeiffer would be something worth watching. Just let Yellowstone ride off into the sunset." Another said, "As long as TAYLOR SHERIDAN doesn’t write any of the episodes for the spin off. I’m all for seeing this happen."

