'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer sidesteps answer to the one question every fan has

The trailer for 'Yellowstone' dropped on Wednesday, October 23

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The hit series 'Yellowstone' is back for the final stretch of Season 5, and the excitement is only increasing. After several years of dominating the streaming world, the Dutton family saga is heading toward a dramatic conclusion. With Taylor Sheridan's signature writing style and a star-studded cast, the upcoming episodes are set to feature high-stakes drama, intense family feuds, and plenty of action. However, there's one important thing the new trailer isn’t telling fans Kevin Costner's departure from the show.

Costner, who has played the iconic role of John Dutton since the beginning, will not be returning to 'Yellowstone' following some off-screen drama. The news of his exit came as a shock to fans earlier this year, especially with the announcement that Season 5 would be the last. Despite this, the trailer for part 2 of the season cleverly sidesteps the issue, focusing instead on John Dutton's powerful legacy and the Dutton family’s future.

'Yellowstone' features a nostalgic look at the Dutton legacy

A still from 'Yellowstone' (@paramount+)

The trailer opens with a familiar voiceover from Kevin Costner as John Dutton, reminding viewers of his powerful hold over the family’s sprawling Montana ranch. He declares, "I run this valley," reinforcing the strong leadership role he's played over the years. The nostalgic tone of the footage highlights the deep-rooted Dutton family history, with moments showing their bond to the land and the generations of bloodshed that have protected it. From the stunning visuals to the intense music, it feels like the show is setting the stage for a grand finale. While the emotional weight of these moments is undeniable, the trailer makes no mention of how John Dutton's character arc will conclude or what will happen to the family patriarch.

Why did Kevin Costner exit 'Yellowstone'?

Official screengrab from 'Yellowstone' official trailer (@paramount+)

Though the trailer is filled with powerful moments, it meticulously avoids addressing Kevin Costner’s absence. His voice features prominently, and scenes from earlier seasons suggest he's still at the heart of the story. However, behind the scenes, fans know that Costner is no longer part of 'Yellowstone' moving forward, and how his exit will be handled remains a mystery. With the return date set for November 10, 2024, on the Paramount Network and Paramount+, viewers are eager to see how Sheridan and the team will tie up loose ends without Costner.

'Yellowstone' trailer