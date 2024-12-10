Yellowstone’s Season 5 Episode 13 proves Taylor Sheridan can move us just as easily as he makes us laugh

A heartwarming exchange of words in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13, cements Taylor Sheridan's writing prowess

'Landman' and 'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan has a complicated relationship with viewers—they either despise him intensely or adore him completely. For most of 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Sheridan has been making headlines, but not for the right reasons. From killing off iconic character John Dutton (Kevin Costner) to making the show all about himself, Sheridan has failed to win fans' hearts for 'Yellowstone' Season 5.

However, no one can deny that Sheridan is a talented writer with the ability to stir deep emotions, a skill that resonates with the heart of 'Yellowstone.' A heartwarming scene in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 once again proves Sheridan's magnificent writing prowess.

Beth Dutton and Carter's heartwarming conversation steals the show in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13

One of the biggest complaints the viewers had with Sheridan for 'Yellowstone' Season 5 failure to tie up the loose ends that had accumulated over the previous four seasons. Carter's (Finn Little) relationship with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) has to be one of the most talked about, with fans predicting that the couple will end up adopting Carter. However, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 alludes to this storyline until Episode 12, when Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards) is killed while saving Carter. A heartbreaking death indeed, but the focus is then shifted to Beth and Carter's bond as the woman pacifies the young boy.

However, it's their heartfelt exchange in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 that melts hearts. Turns out that Carter, being a kid, is the only one with Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J Smith) to be kept following the auction of the ranch's properties. When Carter asks Beth what his chores will be now, she smiles and responds, 'I guess you sleep in," while planting a sweet kiss on his cheek.

Though the conversation lasts only a few moments, it’s enough to establish that Carter’s bond with both Beth and Rip has deepened over time, paving the way for the couple to potentially adopt him formally. With just an episode left until the much-anticipated finale, I can only wish Carter would find his forever home with Rip and Beth, completing their family.

Fans are in awe of Beth Dutton and Carter's bond in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13

As soon as 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 premiered, fans took notice of Carter and Beth's heart-melting conversation and shared their opinion on X.

One fan wrote, "Really loving this soft side of Beth! First inviting her father's former girlfriend to the funeral then bonding with Teeter, awesomeness! Need a Rip/Beth spinoff and it better have a Beth/Teeter friendship." Another fan added, "Looks like Beth is a mother after all. Her relationship with Carter fulfills them both. #Yellowstone #Yellowstonetv @yellowstone"

A fan said, "OH NO! Here comes the part where Beth tells Carter he has a family! Water works again! " Meanwhile another noted, "@Yellowstone Beth speaking to Carter."

