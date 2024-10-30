'Yellowstone' Season 6 update: Major star may be set to join mega-hit show after Kevin Costner's exit

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The Dutton family's spectacular journey in the highly acclaimed show 'Yellowstone,' is finally going to reach its destination, with the second part of the fifth and final season slated to hit screens on Sunday, November 10. The show, which first aired in June 2018, revolves around the Dutton family and their ranch. Of course, the family is plagued by both internal and external tensions, with patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) attempting to maintain power.

While it is already widely discussed that Costner will not appear in the final season, this has left fans in uncertainty, as they are eager to discover what the future holds for the show. However, if recent rumors are to be believed, the neo-western drama 'Yellowstone' might be renewed for a sixth season, with a new star leading the cast.

Will there be 'Yellowstone' Season 6?

Kevin Costner and Cole Hauser in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Networks/@emersonmille)

If the newest claims are to be believed, 'Yellowstone' Season 6 will most likely return. Paramount initially canceled Season 6 of 'Yellowstone' to make a successor series starring Matthew McConaughey. However, McConaughey never formally joined, so Paramount changed plans, per Esquire.

Since February 2023, multiple reports have indicated that McConaughey is in negotiations to join 'Yellowstone' Season 6, but there has been no official confirmation that he has finalized a deal. In February 2024, Puck reported that McConaughey would hold off on signing until he reviewed a script. If he does agree to a contract, it would mark his first leading television role since the first season of HBO’s 'True Detective' in 2014.

Some 'Yellowstone' cast members are anticipated to return for Season 6 (except for Costner). While nothing is definite yet, we can only hope the franchise continues. Not only that, but creator Taylor Sheridan is also working on a new prequel series set in '1944.' With this new information, the future of the 'Yellowstone' universe looks bright.

Why Matthew McConaughey could be a perfect fit for 'Yellowstone' universe?

Matthew McConaughey was approached for 'Yellowstone' Season 6 (Getty Images)

Given his renowned Texas heritage, rugged appeal, and reputation for playing nuanced and gritty characters, McConaughey is a natural choice for 'Yellowstone' Season 6. Furthermore, I believe it will be difficult to match the standard that Costner has established with his John Dutton portrayal, but McConaughey has enough charm that will merge seamlessly with Yellowstone's Western flair. Additionally, McConaughey’s star power may now surpass that of Costner at this stage in their careers.

But now the question arises: how will his character fit into Season 6's storyline? In that instance, McConaughey's character might be introduced as a distant relative who is now claiming his share of the ranch, which would spice things up. If not this, it would be great to see McConaughey as a seasoned cowboy with a dark history who has his own hidden motive for approaching the Dutton family.

How to stream 'Yellowstone'?

Kevin Costner in a still from 'Yellowstone' (@paramount)

All previous seasons of 'Yellowstone' are accessible on Paramount+. Nonetheless, an exclusive streaming service subscription is necessary. For just $5.99 a month, you can watch an extensive collection of on-demand videos as well as live episodes.

The Premium Plan is priced at $11.99 per month. It includes all of the benefits of the Essential Plan, as well as an ad-free experience, access to exclusive content, and the opportunity to download new material for offline viewing.

