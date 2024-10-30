As sun sets on John Dutton, battle for 'Yellowstone' shapes into a bloody and treacherous fight

While its confirmed John Dutton will not be returning to the 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2, the fate of the ranch hangs in the balance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With the second part of the fifth and final season of 'Yellowstone' gearing up for its premiere on Sunday, November 10, fans are equally teary and intrigued to know the fate of the characters. Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the show follows the Dutton family as they deal with both external and internal conflicts.

As it has already been confirmed that Kevin Costner will not return for 'Yellowstone' Season 6 Part 2, the question of who will inherit the ranch is gaining traction. Given that the struggle over the ranch is one of the show's central plotlines, it's safe to assume that we'll get an answer in the finale. However, we do not know if Cosnter's character will die or live, or how his character arc will be resolved in the final season. So, let us dive into who Dutton Ranch's deserving successor may be.

Bethany 'Beth' Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in 'Yellowsone' (@paramountnetworks)

In my view, Bethany 'Beth' Dutton (Kelly Reilly) deserves the most to be the owner of the Dutton Ranch. The fact that she quit her career as a successful banker in Salt Lake City to protect her family's heritage speaks volumes about her commitment to the ranch. I understand that her friction with Jamie will be a significant roadblock, but her husband, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), can assist her in tossing that issue away.

Furthermore, throughout most of the seasons, Beth has been completely supportive of her father, John, which has created a strong father-daughter bond, making it possible that John may bestow the ownership on her darling daughter. Not only that, but Beth's intelligence and economic skills with Rip's considerable ranch knowledge can make them a power couple that can properly manage the family heritage.

James Michael 'Jamie' Dutton

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton in 'Yellowstone' (@paramountnetwork)

James Michael 'Jamie' Dutton (Wes Bentley) is one of the most astute characters in 'Yellowstone', as he embodies layers of emotions that add to his complex character. Jamie is the second-oldest sibling in 'Yellowstone' and was adopted by John after his biological father Garrett Randall (Will Patton) murdered his mother, Phyllis. Despite that, he reconnects with Garrett. This decision of Jamie becomes the focal point of the conflict with John.

Not only that, but as Montana's attorney general, Jamie will stop at nothing to obtain control of the ranch. While his feud with Beth is an open secret, I believe things will heat up in Season 5 Part 2 of 'Yellowstone,' with Jamie using cheap tactics to get an advantage over his siblings and take control of the ranch.

Kayce Dutton

Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes in still from 'Yellowstone' (@paramountpictures)

Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is the youngest sibling and a former Navy SEAL. One factor that makes Kayce the most plausible choice to inherit the ranch is his love for the land, which is identical to his father, John. Personally, I believe Kayce is an excellent candidate to take over ownership of the ranch since he has his heart and soul in the right place.

Yes, his nuptials to Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) caused some tension among the family, but everything is fine now. He also has a son, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), making him a complete family guy and a suitable successor to the ranch. Furthermore, Kayce's decision to leave his position as a livestock agent for the Montana Livestock Association to support his father's ranch and work to strengthen ties with the Native American community at the Broken Rock Indian Reservation adds to the long list of reasons why Kayce deserves to be the ranch's owner more than anyone else.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer