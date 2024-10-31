Ranch rage: How open war between Kevin Costner and Paramount almost derailed world's most popular TV series

Here's a deep look at how this feud between Kevin Costner and Paramount+ unfolded, and what it might mean for 'Yellowstone'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The wild west may be the setting of 'Yellowstone', but the real drama is taking place behind the scenes. As rumors swirl around Kevin Costner’s rocky exit from the record-breaking series, the fallout from his feud with Paramount is now one of Hollywood’s hottest topics. Tensions have been mounting over Costner’s shooting schedule, salary demands, and even creative control, with the back half of Season 5 now hanging in a confusing limbo.

For 'Yellowstone' fans, the question is no longer just whether John Dutton will get a proper send-off—but whether the show itself can recover from the turbulence. With the show’s future up in the air and a dizzying web of headlines, statements, and negotiations on record, here's a look at how this feud unfolded, and what it might mean for 'Yellowstone'.

A complete timeline of the Paramount-Kevin Costner feud

January 1, 2023

'Yellowstone' Season 5's midseason finale aired, but fans had no inkling of the behind-the-scenes tensions brewing. At this point, the series’ popularity was soaring, but things were about to take a dramatic turn.

February 6, 2023

'Yellowstone' could be ending soon, with a possible spin-off starring Matthew McConaughey in the works, as per Deadline. Allegedly, Costner's commitment to the series was waning due to scheduling conflicts and his dedication to 'Horizon: An American Saga', a project he’s both starring in and directing. Paramount attempted to dispel the rumors, but the statement was vague, saying they "hope" Costner remains a part of 'Yellowstone' for a long time.

February 13, 2023

Kevin Costner won a Golden Globe for his role as John Dutton but missed the awards ceremony due to flooding in Santa Barbara. He later thanked his fans in a video but notably did not mention 'Yellowstone', sparking rumors that he may be distancing himself from the show.

February 25, 2023

'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley addressed the series’s rumored end, dismissing the drama as “above my pay grade,” during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He expressed his confidence that the show will continue, reassuring fans that this may all be “a bit of drama over nothing.”

April 1, 2023

During the PaleyFest panel in Los Angeles, Costner and much of the main cast were absent. Paramount executive Keith Cox attempted to reassure fans, saying they’re confident Costner will continue with the show, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Despite the reassurance, rumors intensified, and fans were left wondering what was really going on behind the scenes.

May 5, 2023

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that 'Yellowstone' will end with Season 5, with the final episodes set for a November 2023 release. However, the article notes that Costner’s focus has shifted to 'Horizon', with no confirmation of his role in 'Yellowstone’s concluding episodes.

June 21, 2023

'Yellowstone' co-creator Taylor Sheridan opens up about the scheduling conflicts with Costner. Sheridan recounts that Costner had initially committed to 'Yellowstone' but then requested a schedule shift to prioritize 'Horizon', as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Although they adjusted the timeline to accommodate his requests, Sheridan admits the situation has impacted the arc of John Dutton’s storyline, leaving the character’s fate in limbo.

September 1, 2023

During a court hearing for his divorce, Costner shed light on the 'Yellowstone' turmoil. He revealed there were “no scripts” ready for the second half of Season 5 and that he accepted a “pay or play” deal, which would compensate him regardless of production. He disclosed that he expected $12 million for each half of Season 5, hinting at a possible lawsuit over unpaid wages. Additionally, he also shared that he turned down Season 6 due to a reduced salary offer and creative differences.

September 18, 2023

Puck News revealed details about Costner’s contract, which allegedly includes a “moral death” clause that limits how John Dutton can exit the series. Costner’s team had been reportedly negotiating with Sheridan for a respectful departure, but Paramount reportedly rejected his terms, which included a script veto option, shorter hours on set, and a pay raise.

April 11, 2024

While promoting 'Horizon', Costner hinted at his disappointment with the 'Yellowstone' situation. Though he initially planned to participate in seven seasons, he now questions his role in the show’s future. Costner said he’s open to returning if his character receives an appropriate ending, yet he acknowledged the complex web of franchise extensions complicating his involvement.

May 13, 2024

Ahead of the Cannes Film Festival, Costner gives a candid interview, sharing details about contract negotiations with 'Yellowstone'. He claimed Paramount modified his original contract to split Season 5 into two parts instead of committing to six and seven, creating scheduling clashes with 'Horizon', as reported by Deadline. Costner asserted that 'Yellowstone' was always his top priority, and he feels let down by the network for not supporting him through this situation. He concluded saying, “I will address it. They should have known that there was going to be an opportunity for me to say something.”

What the feud between Kevin Costner and Paramount means for 'Yellowstone'

As things stand, the future of 'Yellowstone' remains uncertain. With Costner’s lawsuit still looming, his ultimate involvement in Season 5’s conclusion is in question. His absence—or perhaps a sudden exit for John Dutton—could risk alienating the show’s massive fan base. Sheridan has hinted that Yellowstone may spin off in new directions, with McConaughey’s rumored project being a potential continuation of the universe. However, the transition without Costner will be challenging. For a series that has built its success on the charisma of Costner’s John Dutton, the loss of its lead could impact not only viewership but also the legacy of a show that reshaped television drama.

