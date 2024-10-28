'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer smashes record, but it comes at a 'cost'

While the 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer has been raking in numbers, there might be an issue the show has to address sooner or later

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Yellowstone' is a show that has captured viewers with its thrilling drama and the real-life controversies around it. The recently released trailer for Season 5 Part 2, set to premiere in November, has quickly become the most-watched in the show’s history, racking up a massive 20.8 million views within just 24 hours. Fans were eager to catch a glimpse of Kevin Costner, who, despite all the off-screen disputes, returns as John Dutton.

The trailer's success has propelled it to the #3 spot on YouTube worldwide and secured the top position for TV-related content. The excitement and curiosity around Costner’s return have only grown as rumors about his departure continue to swirl. Despite earlier reports suggesting that this might be the final season, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. With so many questions still unanswered, it’s clear that fans are hoping for more.

Is 'Yellowstone' coming to an end with Season 5?

When 'Yellowstone' began its fifth season, many fans thought it would be the last time we’d see the Dutton family. However, things might not be so clear-cut. Paramount Network has yet to officially announce that Season 5 will be the end, leaving fans speculating about the show's future.

There are rumors of a possible sixth season that could focus on characters like Beth and Rip, who have become fan favorites. Plus, creator Taylor Sheridan is eager to grow the 'Yellowstone' universe with new spin-offs like '1923' and 'The Four Sixes'. This means we might see more of the Dutton family and their adventures, keeping the story alive in different ways.

What can we expect from the final episodes of 'Yellowstone' Season 5?

Kevin Costner’s exit from 'Yellowstone' has been a big topic of conversation. His departure is mostly due to his commitment to making a new Western film series called Horizon. The timing of his film projects clashed with the filming schedule for 'Yellowstone', leading to a bit of a standoff between him and the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan. Costner wanted a lighter filming schedule, but Sheridan felt the series needed him more than just for a few short scenes.

Even though Costner won’t be in the upcoming episodes, he’s expressed love for the show and gratitude for the fans. The final episodes of Season 5 will air on November 10, and viewers are eager to see how the story wraps up. There’s a lot of anticipation about whether this will be a real ending or just a new beginning for the Yellowstone saga.

