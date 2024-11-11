'Yellowstone' fans shred Taylor Sheridan for ruining John Dutton’s legacy with that 'pathetic' exit

DIXON CREEK, MONTANA: Kevin Costner's departure from 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 sparked speculation about how John Dutton's legendary character would be dealt with given the actor wasn't going to appear in the much-anticipated finale. However, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 began with a bombshell revelation, causing widespread outrage, with many fans stressing the fact that Costner's John deserved a better send-off.

The show's plotline has also been affected due to how John's final arc was handled. Given that John was the central character and even the catalyst for many of the show's thrilling developments, his absence seems to leave a void that even Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), another beloved character, cannot fill.

Kevin Costner in a still from 'Yellowstone (@paramountnetwork)

The inaugural episode of the second half of the fifth season of 'Yellowstone' opens up with a shocking revelation about John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) grim fate. It is revealed that John is dead, leaving Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) devastated. While it was painful to watch an iconic character like John be sent away like this, the fact that authorities deemed the death a suicide adds more layers and confirms that this death will be a significant subplot in the final season. With the murder of the central character John, the later half of Part 2 will undoubtedly focus on discovering the culprit, indicating that the war between the Dutton siblings will be as deadly as ever.

Now I need to address the elephant in the room, which is how disappointing it is to watch an iconic character like John be sent out in such a horrible and demeaning manner. I mean, the man left a great legacy and was practically the face of the show, so having him die without even seeing him for the last time is like depriving fans of their joy. For such a larger-than-life character a sudden demise appears jarring and contradictory to his strong-willed personality.

Another reason, his death is disappointing is the lack of a clear end to the power struggle inside the Dutton family, notably with his son Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). Now, with John's untimely death, fans are literally robbed of the expected confrontation or reconciliation between father and son, which might have provided additional depth to their complex relationship.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in a still from 'Yellowstone' (@paramountnetwork)

The unexpected death of John has sparked debate among fans, who believe the legendary character deserved a more dignified or heroic conclusion. Ever since the new episode premiered, fans have been quick to voice their thoughts on X. A fan said, "@Yellowstone Very disappointed in how you dealt with the John Dutton character. Turned it off after 10min - absolutely ridiculous. Terrible way to start the second half of S5." A disappointed fan shared, "Watching Yellowstone. Just saw John Dutton get killed off. I hate you Taylor Sheridan."

@Yellowstone Very disappointed in how you dealt with the John Dutton character. Turned it off after 10min - absolutely ridiculous. Terrible way to start the second half of S5. #bs #yellowstone #done — Dan B (@BurchTennis) November 11, 2024

Watching Yellowstone. Just saw John Dutton get killed off. I hate you Taylor Sheridan. — James E Webb (@jamesericwebb) November 11, 2024

Another said, "The way they killed off john dutton right in the beginning was crazy." Another fan shared his frustration and said, "Waited so long for Yellowstone to come back on TV and it was a massive bust. Kill off John Dutton immediately with a lazy storyline. The season is over already. Pathetic end to the series."

the way they killed off john dutton right in the beginning was crazy — ☆ diana ☆ (@daenerysgjrl) November 11, 2024

Waited so long for Yellowstone to come back on TV and it was a massive bust. Kill off John Dutton immediately with a lazy storyline. The season is over already. Pathetic end to the series. #YellowstoneTV #yellowstone — Aaron Kidd (@akiddwv) November 11, 2024

Bashing Taylor Sheridan a fan said, "Taylor Sheridan completely ruined a great show , he had a personal beef with Costner so he kills off his character in the most uncharacteristic way. Just ridiculous childish . @taylorsheridan" Another said, "I HATE Taylor Sheridan! What a dumb f****g way to end John! Deuces! @Yellowstone"

Taylor Sheridan completely ruined a great show , he had a personal beef with Costner so he kills off his character in the most uncharacteristic way. Just ridiculous childish . @taylorsheridan — Nathan Hale (@NathanHal3) November 11, 2024

I HATE Taylor Sheridan! What a dumb fucking way to end John! Deuces! @Yellowstone — Bobo.4840 (@4840Bobo) November 11, 2024

A fan said, "Goodness, we all hope! That was super disappointing right out of the gate in the 1st episode. Rip and Beth scenes were good, as usual, but such a let down for John Dutton and the obliteration of his legacy taking him out in that way! Script just wasn’t as believable, tbh. I kept waiting for them to cut to Beth waking up from a bad dream or something."

Goodness, we all hope! That was super disappointing right out of the gate in the 1st episode. 😞 Rip and Beth scenes were good, as usual, but such a let down for John Dutton and the obliteration of his legacy taking him out in that way! Script just wasn’t as believable, tbh. I… — 👸🏼🐝 (@BWillOfficial) November 11, 2024

Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone' (@paramountnetwork)

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 Episode 10 will air on Sunday, November 17. Taylor Sheridan will write the episode, but the director's name is unclear. You'll need a live TV streaming subscription to see 'Yellowstone' as it doesn't air the next day on Peacock or Paramount+. Here are a few of our favorite alternatives to help you get started. You can watch the episode on Philo which has $28 per month subscription fee.

Another option is DIRECTV Stream where the first five days are free then $86.98 monthly for the first two months. Additionally, Hulu + Live TV includes the Paramount Network but is not currently giving a free trial owing to its greatest bargain of the year; right now, you can get your first three months for $59.99/month, down from $82.99/month. Sling TV is another alternative that does not include a free trial, but it offers a 50% discount on your first month. Sling's Orange plan will cost you $20 for the first month, but you'll need to buy the Entertainment Extra bundle for an extra $6 every month.

