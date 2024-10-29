The Many Deaths of John Dutton: Here's how Kevin Costner's last days on 'Yellowstone' may finally end

'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 1 ended with John Dutton navigating the challenges of his new role as governor of Montana

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: What started as an ordinary Western neo-drama quickly carved a place for itself in the hearts of fans, and it's finally time to bid adieu to our beloved 'Yellowstone' as the second part of the fifth and final season is expected to hit screens on Sunday, November 10. While saying goodbye to a program is always heartbreaking, things might increase as Kevin Costner's future in the show remains uncertain, and it's difficult to envision 'Yellowstone' without his legendary character John Dutton.

Costner, who has shifted his dedication entirely to his 'Horzion' franchise, was speculated to not appear in the finale. Later, Costner stated that he was willing to work on the show again, but considering that the fifth season is the final one, I'm very sure the doors will be closed forever. However, while in real life, Costner has left the show, in the show, John is still alive and fighting his merciless enemies. So, the question stands tall: Will Costner's character get the finale he deserves?

Bethany 'Beth' Dutton and James Michael 'Jamie' Dutton's feud can lead to John Dutton's demise

In a dramatic twist for 'Yellowstone,' an appropriate finale may have John committing himself to save one of his children or perhaps his grandson, Tate. As we've previously seen, James Michael 'Jamie' Dutton (Wes Bentley) is determined to get rid of his sister Bethany 'Beth' Dutton (Kelly Reilly), and Beth shares the same thoughts for her brother as well.

In fact, in the finale, Jamie asks Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) for aid in making Beth's death look natural. So it's possible that John gets caught up in his children's fight, which leads to his death. This act of self-sacrifice would demonstrate his strong devotion to his family.

Will John Dutton die of colon cancer?

If you recall correctly, John had colon cancer, which added urgency to the matter of his succession. Although he healed from surgery in Season 1, he suspected a recurrence when he coughed up blood, which ultimately turned out to be a perforated ulcer.

It's probable that John's cancer has returned, resulting in his death. I am not on board with this plotline since we have seen John as a warrior, so seeing him go like that does not match his character's stature and, in my opinion, will have no impact on the show.

Will John Dutton be killed by his own children in 'Yellowstone'?

Yes, John's connection with his children is far from ideal, but predicting that he would be murdered by one of his own children is farfetched, yet I still believe we can never trust Jamie. Over the period of five seasons, the guy has changed dramatically, and his feelings for his father are no longer the same.

So, in order to gain possession of the ranch, Jamie may turn to aggressive tactics, which might spell the end of the story for John's character. While Beth and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) have an ambivalent connection with their father, we cannot ignore the possibility that the father will be slain by one of his children.

John Dutton sacrifices himself to protect the ranch

John will probably confront a serious and inescapable catastrophe, one that no one else can cover up. In such a case, John may decide to take the fall to protect one of his children or someone close to the ranch.

Given his deep allegiance to family and legacy, this self-sacrificial gesture would be consistent with his character's long-standing commitment to protecting the Dutton family name at whatever cost, and it seems like something John would do for his family and those closest to him.

John Dutton will get imprisoned in 'Yellowstone'

It is also feasible that John may take the blame for a scandal or crime that would disgrace the family, essentially giving up his life to protect the Dutton name and guarantee the ranch's future. He could either plead guilty for something he did not commit or give himself to authorities as a final show of allegiance.

This option would offer John an honorable death, meeting Costner's "moral death" requirement and demonstrating the extent to which he is ready to go for his family's survival.

