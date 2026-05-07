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‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14 finale sneak-peek video confirms a fan-favorite return after brief hiatus

An unexpected 'Chicago Fire' Season 14 finale promo has fans fearing tragedy as a familiar face returns to Firehouse 51 station amid a disaster.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Yuriy Sardarov, Miranda Rae Mayo, and Anthony Ferraris in 'Chicago Fire' (Cover Image Credit: NBC)
David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Yuriy Sardarov, Miranda Rae Mayo, and Anthony Ferraris in 'Chicago Fire' (Cover Image Credit: NBC)

Chief Pascal's time at Firehouse 51 is not over yet. The character will return in the final hour of Season 14 after a brief hiatus. And from the recently released finale promo, it looks like the crew will need his leadership. The promo teases an epic finale event that could "leave viewers breathless." In the clip, viewers get a brief glimpse of Chief Pascal in his CFD uniform, staring at a fire breakout with a worried expression, while Violet and Novak panic in the background, witnessing the same. Something big and potentially heartbreaking is going to happen in the finale. 'Chicago Fire' has killed off several major and recurring characters throughout its run, so fans have a good reason to be worried and prepare for a tearjerker.

However, for now, viewers can rejoice over Dermot Mulroney's return to the show after his exit in episode 14, 'Hit and Run.' Following his departure, Firehouse 51 fell under the command of Chief Hopkins, who was quick to assert his authority. Chief Pascal was relieved of duty for conduct unbecoming, after which he moved out of the city to take a job in Phoenix, following a series of emotional goodbyes. Deadline previously reported that, as the story unfolded, fans would gain a better understanding of Hopkins’ overall role in the season and Pascal’s storyline. In the past few episodes, viewers learned that Hopkins had long held a grudge against Benny Severide. However, after learning the truth, he vacated the station.

A still of Dermot Mulroney in 'Chicago Fire' season 14 finale promo (Image Credit: NBC)
A still of Dermot Mulroney in 'Chicago Fire' season 14 finale promo (Image Credit: NBC)

Though Pascal's return in the finale seems like a welcome addition, the cryptic promo has fans worried. Earlier in the season, Pascal pushed Severide to take the captain's exam, preparing him for a leadership role. Severide is now considering becoming the head of the Office of Fire Investigation (OFI), a major career step. However, this development makes his earlier storyline feel somewhat pointless, especially after Hopkins' exit temporarily made Severide the highest-ranking officer at 51.

Dermot Mulroney in 'Chicago Fire' (Cover Image Credit: One Chicago | YouTube)
Dermot Mulroney in 'Chicago Fire' (Cover Image Credit: One Chicago | YouTube)

There is now valid speculation surrounding the character's possible exit after the finale. As per the official logline, the episode will also show Severide and Kidd welcoming a surprise visitor, Herrmann and Cindy renewing their vows, and Mouch receiving encouraging news. 'Chicago Fire' Season 14 finale airs Wednesday, May 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC, and we can't wait to see Chief Pascal again. The show has also been renewed for Season 15, however, there is no confirmation about the dates yet.

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