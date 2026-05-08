MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'9-1-1' star opens up on near-death experience in Season 9 finale: 'Keeps us on...'

'9-1-1' Season 9 finale featured a gruesome attack on two fan-favorite characters, and a life-altering situation for Buck.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of lijah M. Cooper, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Kenneth Choi on '9-1-1' (Image Source: Disney | Christopher Willard)
A still of lijah M. Cooper, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Kenneth Choi on '9-1-1' (Image Source: Disney | Christopher Willard)

Ryan Guzman's Eddie Diaz barely survived the finale of ABC's flagship procedural drama. The episode, 'Hearts and Flowers,' surprised fans with unexpected twists and turns as Athena fought for her life in the hospital while Eddie encountered an assassin who almost took him out. The firefighter-paramedic was brutally stabbed in an attempt to apprehend him, and despite succeeding, he had to fight for his life. Thankfully, he was rescued in time, confirming the character's return in the upcoming season. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Guzman revealed he has grown accustomed to the uncertainty that comes with the role. "We get these production packets, so we never get a full script, really. It always keeps us on the edge of our seats," he said. "The show always throws curveballs at us, and we’ve become used to it after nine seasons of adjusting to it."

A still of Eddie Diaz from the episode (Image Credit: ABC)
A still of Eddie Diaz from the episode (Image Credit: ABC)

In the penultimate episode, Athena led a police raid on a human trafficking ring. Major Crimes detective Ben Hooks, who was in bed with the criminals, shot Athena in a desperate attempt to cover up his involvement. Though Athena survived, Anatoly Caster decided to avenge his father, Nikolay Caster, the mastermind of the criminal enterprise. He showed up at the hospital with a gun to kill Athena, who was already fighting for her life. He heard Eddie comment on his father, "The one silver lining is that the ba***rd that did this is already dead." Anatoly followed him and stabbed him in the abdomen. Eddie somehow managed to claw his way to the elevator, only to get stuck when a nurse initiated a hospital-wide lockdown. Thankfully, when Anatoly was arrested, Buck realized that one of their own was MIA, and the firefighter was rescued.

A still from the season nine finale episode (Image Credit: @911onabc | Instagram)
A still from the season nine finale episode (Image Credit: @911onabc | Instagram)

Over the years, the character has been seriously injured multiple times. He was shot by a sniper while trying to rescue a victim in Season 4. Police procedural shows are known to kill off their characters unexpectedly, especially in finales. During last season's finale, the lead character, Captain Bobby Nash, portrayed by Peter Krause, sacrificed his own life to save a fellow officer. Fans feared that either Athena or Eddie would not survive the last episode, but the writers decided to have mercy on the characters. Fans can tune in to ABC to watch the next chapter in their lives when the show returns.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

ABC makes rare network history with 'R.J. Decker' Season 2 renewal
TV

ABC makes rare network history with 'R.J. Decker' Season 2 renewal

Inspired by the novel 'Double Whammy,' 'R.J. Decker's' debut season had a massive viewership, right behind 'High Potential,' and 'Will Trent.'
57 minutes ago
Oliver Stark opens up about Buck's future on '9-1-1' after life-changing Season 9 finale
TV

Oliver Stark opens up about Buck's future on '9-1-1' after life-changing Season 9 finale

Apart from the violent hospital attack that affected Eddie and Athena, Buck had a life-altering moment in the '9-1-1' Season 9 finale.
1 hour ago
'The Boys' Season 5 quietly teases 'Vought Rising' prequel in ways we're sure you missed
THE BOYS (2019)

'The Boys' Season 5 quietly teases 'Vought Rising' prequel in ways we're sure you missed

The upcoming prequel will be set against the backdrop of 1950s New York City and will present the first batch of supes from Voight.
2 hours ago
Dave Filoni finally gives an exciting update on future of 'Ahsoka' but there's a catch
TV

Dave Filoni finally gives an exciting update on future of 'Ahsoka' but there's a catch

Lucasfilm co-president teases major updates on 'Ahsoka' Season 2 as rumors swirl about the future of Rosario Dawson’s Jedi saga.
2 hours ago
'Murder in a Small Town' gets exciting Season 3 update with 'Grace and Frankie' star joining the cast
TV

'Murder in a Small Town' gets exciting Season 3 update with 'Grace and Frankie' star joining the cast

Season 3 of 'Murder in a Small Town' is set against the backdrop of a sleepy small town is actually based on L. R. Wright's novel series.
4 hours ago
'9-1-1' Season 9 finale recap: Athena and Eddie face terrifying attack as Buck makes life-changing choice
TV

'9-1-1' Season 9 finale recap: Athena and Eddie face terrifying attack as Buck makes life-changing choice

As lives hang by a thread, surprising choices and a dangerous attack kept the viewers on the edge of their seats in '9-1-1' Season 9 finale.
5 hours ago
Sophia Bush opens up on 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 finale cliffhanger about Amelia and Cass: 'This is...'
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

Sophia Bush opens up on 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 finale cliffhanger about Amelia and Cass: 'This is...'

Cass Beckman was involved romantically with Dr. Teddy Altman, who left the hospital at the end of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 with Dr. Owen Hunt.
6 hours ago
'Grey’s Anatomy' Season 22 finale leaves fan-favorite's fate in doubt after his firing and we're worried
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

'Grey’s Anatomy' Season 22 finale leaves fan-favorite's fate in doubt after his firing and we're worried

This fan-favorite appeared in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 as a new surgical intern and quickly established himself as a gifted surgeon at the hospital.
7 hours ago
Does Nick Marsh die? ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Season 22 finale's surprise twist explained
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

Does Nick Marsh die? ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Season 22 finale's surprise twist explained

Nick and Meredith began dating in Season 18, with the couple moving to Boston a few seasons later
10 hours ago
‘We Were Liars’ Season 2 finally casts young versions of Sinclair family but there's a mystery new character
TV

‘We Were Liars’ Season 2 finally casts young versions of Sinclair family but there's a mystery new character

The second season of the family drama will delve into the hidden secrets of the three sisters from the summer of 1999
14 hours ago